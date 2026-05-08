Your US passport can be revoked over child support debt — Thousands affected under new crackdown

The U.S. State Department will start revoking the passports of thousands of parents who have substantial unpaid child support debts. The department told Associated Press on Thursday that the passport revocations will begin Friday and will target individuals owing USD 100,000 or more in unpaid child support. Based on data provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, the move is expected to affect around 2,700 American passport holders.

Here's what the US State Department said The revocation programme, plans for which were first reported by the AP in February, soon will be greatly expanded to cover parents who owe more than USD 2,500 in unpaid child support - the threshold set by a little-enforced 1996 law, the State Department said.

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It was not clear on Thursday how many passport holders owe more than USD 2,500 because HHS is still collecting data from state agencies that track the figures, but it could encompass many more thousands of people, officials said, as reported by AP.

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Until this week, only those who applied to renew their passports were subject to the penalty. Under the new policy, HHS will inform the State Department of all past-due payments of more than USD 2,500 and parents in that group with passports will have their documents revoked, the department said.

"We are expanding a commonsense practice that has been proven effective at getting those who owe child support to pay their debt," Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said. "Once these parents resolve their debts, they can once again enjoy the privilege of a US passport."

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Since the AP reported the expansion of the programme on February 10, the department said it had “seen data that hundreds of parents took action and resolved their arrears with state authorities since news broke that the State Department would start proactively revoking passports.”

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"While we can't confirm the causation in all of those cases, we are taking this action precisely to impel these parents to do the right thing by their children and by US law," the department said.

Even before the policy was expanded, the department said the program had been a "powerful tool" to get parents to pay what they owed. It said that since it began in earnest in 1998, states had collected some USD 657 million in arrears, including more than USD 156 million in over 24,000 individual lump-sum payments over the past five years.

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Those whose passports are revoked under the programme will be notified that they will not be able to use their documents for travel and will have to apply for a new passport once their arrears are confirmed as paid.

A passport holder who is abroad at the time of revocation will need to visit a US embassy or consulate to obtain an emergency travel document that allows them to return to the United States.

(With inputs from AP)