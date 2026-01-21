US winter alert: Arctic blast accompanied by gusty winds to bring dangerous wind chills—check weather forecast

The National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned early Wednesday that a “dangerously cold Arctic air front” is expected to push single-digit and sub-zero temperatures into the Northern Plains by Thursday, spreading into the Mid-Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and the Northeast by Sunday.

Much of the eastern third of the nation is forecast to see temperatures hovering near or below zero degrees Fahrenheit this week, while wind chills could plunge to as low as minus 50 in some locations, according to NBC News. The NWS warned that frostbite and hypothermia remain a serious risk even when winds are light or calm.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for areas downwind of Lakes Michigan and Ontario as hazardous travel conditions develop.

Lake-effect snow is expected to intensify across areas downwind of the Great Lakes over the next several days as a surge of dangerously cold Arctic air spreads across the Great Plains and Midwest beginning tonight. Upper-level energy rotating around a large low-pressure system over Hudson Bay will help drive two surface low-pressure systems through the Great Lakes region, according to NWS.

These systems will set the stage for prolonged lake-effect snowfall through Friday. Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are anticipated in many locations, with significantly higher amounts possible in favored areas. Regions east of Lake Ontario could see snowfall totals approach two feet by Friday morning.

Bitterly cold air will spread across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation in the wake of an Arctic cold front. Subzero and single-digit temperatures now over the Northern Plains will push south and east on Thursday.

Strong winds accompanying the Arctic blast will reportedly create dangerous wind chill conditions, with the coldest values potentially dropping below minus 50 degrees across parts of the Northern Plains. Extreme cold warnings, watches, and cold weather advisories are already in effect for portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting tonight.

The frigid air mass, interacting with a stalled frontal boundary to the south, is expected to fuel a significant winter storm stretching from the central and southern Plains to the East Coast. That storm is forecast to develop Friday and continue through the weekend, bringing widespread impacts across multiple regions.

North Carolina, Texas Gov react As the storm expected to arrive Friday approaches, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein warned residents to get ready, stating on X, “It looks like there will be winter weather coming our way,” and urged people to prepare for the possibility of power outages.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moved to activate the state’s emergency response resources on Tuesday in advance of potentially dangerous winter weather forecast to begin Thursday. He said in a statement that with temperatures expected to fall below freezing and parts of Texas facing the risk of snow, ice, and freezing rain, residents should stay alert to weather conditions, check road conditions on DriveTexas.org before travelling, and follow instructions from state and local officials.