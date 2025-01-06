US winter storm: A powerful winter storm hit parts of the central US on Sunday, bringing heavy snow, ice, strong winds, and dropping temperatures. This storm created hazardous travel conditions and raised the possibility of the "heaviest snowfall in ten years" for some regions.

Here are 10 points to know about US winter storm

A snowplow clears snow from a road, as a winter storm hits the Midwest, in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., January 5, 2025, in this still image obtained from video. KC Streetcar Authority/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

1. About 63 million people in the US were under some kind of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Sunday, according to Bob Oravec with the National Weather Service.

2. Snow and ice blanketed major roadways in nearly all of Kansas, western Nebraska and parts of Indiana.

3. At least 8 inches of snow were expected, particularly north of Interstate 70, as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Kansas and Missouri, where blizzard conditions were reported. The warning extended to New Jersey for Monday and into early Tuesday. “For locations in this region that receive the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade,” the weather service said early Sunday.

3. Starting Monday, the eastern two-thirds of the country will experience dangerous, bone-chilling cold and wind chills, forecasters said. Temperatures could be 12 to 25 degrees (7 to 14 degrees Celsius) below normal.

3. In Indiana, snow fully covered portions of Interstate 64, Interstate 69 and US Route 41, prompting Indiana State Police to plead with motorists to stay off the roads as plows worked to keep up with the pace of the precipitation.

4. Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine said, the Northeastern states are more likely to experience several days of cold following what has mostly been a mild start to winter. A plume of cold air coming down from Canada is likely to result in a cold but dry week, he added.

5. According to Palmer, cold air is expected to move across the eastern US, reaching as far south as Georgia. Some areas on the East Coast could see freezing temperatures, with lows dropping into the single digits. Wind speeds may increase later in the week, creating hazardous conditions for those spending extended time outdoors.

6. Parts of upstate New York also saw 3 feet (0.9 metres) or more of snow from a lake effect event expected to last until late Sunday afternoon. The storm was then forecast to move into the Ohio Valley and reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday and Monday, with a hard freeze expected as far south as Florida.

7. The National Weather Service warned that travel in numerous states, including Kansas and Missouri, could be “very difficult to impossible”. A video shared by AccuWeather showed spinouts of cars and trucks in Kansas' Wichita.

8. Indiana State Police reported a handful of spinouts and crashes Sunday. It also issued advisory for commuters saying, “Traffic in central Indiana continues to have trouble driving in the snow. There are multiple crashes due to driving to fast for the road and weather conditions. Slow down and look out for snow plows.” In addition to this, Governors in neighboring Missouri and nearby Arkansas have also declared states of emergency.

9. The storms also caused havoc for the nation's railways, leading to numerous cancelations. More than 20 cancellations were planned on Sunday, 40 for Monday and at least two for Tuesday. Nearly 200 flights in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport were cancelled, according to tracking platform FlightAware.

10. School closings are likely to be widespread on Monday. On Sunday, districts in Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Kentucky already announced cancellations and delays. Kentucky's Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes, extracurricular activities and athletics Monday for its nearly 100,000 students. The day would have been students' first one back after winter break.