US winter storm: Emergencies in 17 states, 5 lakh without power, grids strained, 9,600 flights cancelled — 10 points

A massive winter storm sweeping across the United States triggered widespread emergencies, power outages, and severe travel disruption, as dangerously cold temperatures, heavy snow and ice threatened to paralyse large parts of the country.

1. Emergency declarations across states President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations for South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and West Virginia, calling the storms “historic.”

At least 17 states and Washington, D.C. have declared weather emergencies, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm,” Trump said on Truth Social.

2. Extreme cold warning from authorities DHS Secretary Kristi Noem urged residents to take precautions, warning of prolonged extreme cold and disruptions.

“It’s going to be very, very cold,” Noem said, encouraging Americans to stock up on food and fuel as utility crews worked to restore power.

3. Power outages mount nationwide More than 500,000 customers were without electricity as of Sunday morning (January 25), according to PowerOutage.us.

States with the largest outages included Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee, each reporting more than 100,000 customers without power. Louisiana and New Mexico were also affected.

4. Power grids under severe strain US grid operators stepped up emergency measures to prevent widespread blackouts as freezing temperatures strained generation and transmission systems.

The Department of Energy (DOE) issued emergency orders allowing grid operators to deploy backup generation resources.

In Texas, ERCOT was allowed to tap backup power at data centres and major facilities

In the mid-Atlantic, PJM Interconnection was authorized to run specified resources regardless of environmental or state law limits

6. Energy and industrial disruptions Energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Celanese curtailed operations at Texas facilities due to freezing conditions.

The Houston Ship Channel was closed to vessel traffic as weather conditions deteriorated.

7. Crippling to catastrophic weather impacts The National Weather Service warned the storm was unusually expansive and long-lasting, affecting nearly half the US population, or close to 180 million people.

Forecasters predicted heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across the eastern two-thirds of the country, with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected from Washington to New York and Boston.

Parts of the Southeast were forecast to receive catastrophic ice accumulation, threatening roads, trees and power lines.

8. Flights grounded nationwide Air travel was severely disrupted, with more than 13,500 US flights canceled since Saturday, including over 9,600 on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Nearly 97% of departing flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were canceled.

9. Major airlines cancel thousands of flights American Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines each scrapped about 1,000 flights

United Airlines canceled more than 800 flights

JetBlue canceled over 560 flights, about 70% of its schedule

Airlines warned passengers to expect further delays and cancellations as conditions evolve.

10. Cold to linger after storm exits Officials warned that frigid conditions would persist even after snowfall eases.