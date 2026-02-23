US winter storm: Snow Alert! New York City schools closed on Monday, February 23? Check advisory here

A powerful winter storm is keeping children home across parts of the U.S. Northeast on Monday, prompting widespread school closures and forcing offices and transit systems to operate on emergency schedules, Reuters reported.

Millions of people across New York City and much of the northeastern U.S. were confined to their homes on Monday as road travel bans and blizzard warnings took effect. Heavy snow and strong winds created whiteout conditions across the densely populated region.

Snow fell at rates of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) per hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts, with some areas accumulating over a foot (30 cm) since Sunday, accompanied by wind gusts exceeding 30 mph (48 kph) and severely reduced visibility, AP reported.

Advertisement

Schools closed in New York City New York City, the nation's largest school district, ordered all public school buildings closed for a traditional snow day, with no remote instruction and all after-school programs cancelled, Reuters reported.

In an advisory, The Official Website of the City of New York said, “Snow Alert! New York City public schools will be closed on Monday, February 23. There will be no remote instruction. All after-school activities will be cancelled. Family Welcome Centers will also be closed to in-person visits. Families will be assisted virtually by appointment. For more information, visit nyc.gov/schools.”

The Official Website of the City of New York.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani declares 'state of emergency' Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency and ordered non-essential vehicles off city roads from Sunday night to noon Monday, saying plows and emergency crews needed the streets clear as snowfall intensified. The city is under its first blizzard warning since 2017.

Advertisement

City offices will close for in-person services, and non-essential municipal employees may work remotely. “I'm urging every New Yorker to please stay home,” Mamdani said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A food cart worker prepares food during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in New York City. The northeast U.S. is bracing for an intense nor'easter with blizzard conditions, heavy snow, and strong winds. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a state of emergency for NYC and issued a travel ban beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, and ending at 12 p.m. on Monday. NYC could get more than a foot of snow with up to two feet on Long Island and in parts of New Jersey. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Officials have warned of heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The storm has already disrupted travel along the East Coast from Washington to New England, with thousands of airline flights cancelled and authorities urging residents to avoid driving. The U.S. Postal Service also warned that the storm could delay the processing, transport, and delivery of mail and packages.

Advertisement

Check the lists of schools closed in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey With inputs taken from 6abc news

Pennsylvania A Child's Nest (Delaware) - Closed.

A Step Up Academy (Montgomery) - Closed.

ABC and ME Learning Center (Delaware) - Closed.

ABC LAND Preschool and Daycare (Delaware) - Closed.

Abington Presbyterian Nursery School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Abington School District (Montgomery) - Closed.

Abrams Hebrew Academy (Bucks) - Closed. All Virtual.

Acad of New Church Secondary Schools (Montgomery) - Closed.

AIM Academy (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

All-State Career School-Essington (Delaware) - Closed.

Amazing Kidz Academy LLC (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Ardsley Day Care (Montgomery) - Closed.

Armenian Sisters Academy (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Avon Grove Charter School (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

Bensalem Township School District (Bucks) - Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

Advertisement

Bishop Shanahan High School (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

Boys and Girls Clubs - Phila (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Boys Latin of Phila Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Bucks Learning Academy (Bucks) - Closed.

Building Blocks Child Care - Malvern (Chester) - Closed.

Calvary Christian Academy-Phila (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Cambridge School - Ardmore (Montgomery) - Closed.

Cambridge School-Berwyn (Chester) - Closed.

Cedar Grove Christian Academy (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Center for Creative Works (Montgomery) - Closed.

Center School - Abington (Montgomery) - Closed.

Central Bucks School District (Bucks) - Closed.

Cheltenham Twp School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Chester Community Charter School (Delaware) - Closed.

Chester County Government (Chester) - Closed.

Chesterbrook Academy-North Wales (Montgomery) - Closed.

Chichester Kinderschool (Delaware) - Closed.

Advertisement

Childrens Garden Preschool (Delaware) - Closed.

Childworks Inc. (Montgomery) - Closed.

Coatesville Area School District (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

Collegium Charter School (Chester) - Closed.

Colonial School Dist - Plymouth Mtg (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Community Acad of Phila Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Community College of Philadelphia (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Congregation Or Ami Nursery School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Daniel Boone Area School District (Berks) - All Virtual.

DEC - Norristown (Montgomery) - Closed.

DEC - North Penn (Montgomery) - Closed.

DEC - Pottstown (Montgomery) - Closed.

DEC - Willow Grove (Montgomery) - Closed.

DEC - Worcester (Montgomery) - Closed.

Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs (Delaware) - Closed.

Delaware County Christian School (Delaware) - Closed.

Discovery Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Advertisement

Downingtown Area School District (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

East Penn School District (Lehigh) - All Virtual.

Eastern Ctr for Arts and Technology (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Elwyn's Davidson School (Delaware) - Closed.

Emilie Christian Day School (Bucks) - Closed.

Exeter Township School District (Berks) - All Virtual.

Federation Early Learning Services (Philadelphia) - Closed.

For Kid's Sake Child Care and Learning C (Montgomery) - Closed.

Freire Charter Middle School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

French International School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Germantown Academy (Montgomery) - Closed.

Germantown Friends School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Gloria Dei Preschool (Montgomery) - Closed.

Goddard School - Jamison (Bucks) - Closed.

Grace Christian School-Telford (Montgomery) - Closed.

Great Valley School District (Chester) - Closed.

Greater Hope Christian Academy (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Advertisement

Green Byrne Child Care Center (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Harleysville Learning Center (Montgomery) - Closed.

Hatboro-Horsham School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Haverford Township School District (Delaware) - Closed.

Hill Top Preparatory School (Delaware) - Closed.

HMS School for Children w/Cerebral Palsy (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Holy Child Acad - Drexel Hill (Delaware) - Closed.

Holy Child School at Rosemont (Montgomery) - Closed.

Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Delaware) - Closed. All Virtual.

Jenkintown School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Kay Care Learning Academy (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Kiddie Academy of Harleysville (Montgomery) - Closed.

Kids Kampus Day Care (Delaware) - Closed.

KIPP Philadelphia Schools (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Kutztown Area School District (Berks) - Closed. All Virtual.

La Salle University-Main Campus (Philadelphia) - All Virtual.

Advertisement

Lakeside School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Learning Central Preschool (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Little Munchkins Learning Center (Montgomery) - Closed.

Little Peoples Village (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Lower Merion School District (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Lower Moreland Township School District (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Marple Newtown School District (Delaware) - All Virtual.

Mastery Schools (Philadelphia) (Philadelphia) - All Virtual.

Merion Mercy Academy (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Miss Joan's Little School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Montgomery County Community College (Montgomery) - Closed.

Neshaminy School District (Bucks) - Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

Norristown Area School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

North Montco Technical Career Ctr (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

North Penn School District (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Advertisement

Octorara Area School District (Chester) - All Virtual.

Our Lady of the Assumption School (Chester) - Closed.

Overbrook School For The Blind (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Palisades School District (Bucks) - All Virtual.

Pathway School (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Pen Ryn School (Bucks) - Closed.

Penn State Lehigh Valley (Lehigh) - Closed.

Pennridge School District (Bucks) - Closed. All Virtual.

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (Delaware) - Closed.

Perkiomen Valley School District (Montgomery) - Closed.

Philadelphia Archdiocesan Schools (Philadelphia) - All Virtual.

Philadelphia Classical School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Philadelphia Montessori Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Philadelphia School District (Philadelphia) - All Virtual.

Phila-Mont Christian Academy (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Play and Learn - Collegeville (Montgomery) - Closed.

Play and Learn - Fort Washington (Montgomery) - Closed.

Advertisement

Pottsgrove School District (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Precious Babies Learning Academy Inc (Philadelphia) - Closed. Modified Schedule.

Prep Charter High School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Quaker School at Horsham (Montgomery) - Closed.

Quakertown Christian School (Bucks) - Closed.

Quakertown Community School District (Bucks) - All Virtual.

Radnor Township School District (Delaware) - All Virtual.

Rainbow Express Preschool (Montgomery) - Closed.

Ready for the World Academy (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Richard Allen Prep Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Robert J Wilf Preschool and Kindergarten (Montgomery) - Closed.

Russell Byers Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Saints Tabernacle Day School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

SE Delco School Dist. (Delaware) - All Virtual.

Shipley School (Montgomery) - Closed.

SMG Clubhouse - Horsham (Montgomery) - Closed.

Advertisement

SMG Clubhouse - Quakertown (Bucks) - Closed.

Souderton Area School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Spring-Ford Area School District (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

St Albert the Great School (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

St Catharine of Siena - Mt. Penn (Berks) - Closed. All Virtual.

St Eugene School (Delaware) - Closed.

St James Preschool-Downingtown (Chester) - Closed.

St Katharine of Siena-Wayne (Delaware) - Closed.

St. Andrew School - Drexel Hill (Delaware) - Closed. All Virtual.

St. Anthony Preschool & Child Care (Montgomery) - Closed.

St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School (Bucks) - Closed.

Stepping Stones Nursery School & Daycare (Montgomery) - Closed.

The Arc of Chester County Preschool (Chester) - Closed.

The City School (Philadelphia) - All Virtual.

The Haverford School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Advertisement

The Laboratory Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

The Timothy School (Chester) - Closed.

The Whole Child Learning Ctr (Chester) - Closed.

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

TYL II Pre School and Childcare (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District (Chester) - Closed.

Universal Charter Schools-All Schools (Philadelphia) - Closed. All Virtual.

Upper Merion Area School (Montgomery) - Closed. All Virtual.

Upper Moreland Township School Dist. (Montgomery) - Closed.

Upper Perkiomen School District (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Valley Christian School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Valley Day School (Bucks) - Closed. All Virtual.

Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy (Montgomery) - Closed.

Vanguard School (Chester) - Closed.

Villa Maria Academy Lower School (Chester) - Closed.

Waldorf School of Phila (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Advertisement

West Chester Area Day Care Center (Chester) - Closed.

West Fallowfield Christian School (Chester) - Closed. All Virtual.

Western Montgomery Career and Tech Ctr (Montgomery) - All Virtual.

Westtown Lower School (Chester) - Closed.

Westtown Middle School (Chester) - Closed.

Westtown Upper School (Chester) - Closed.

William Penn School District (Delaware) - Closed.

Willistown Country Day School (Chester) - Closed.

Wissahickon School District (Montgomery) - Closed.

Woodlynde School (Chester) - Closed.

Wyndcroft School (Montgomery) - Closed.

Young Scholars Charter School (Philadelphia) - Closed.

Delaware Appoquinimink School District (New Castle) - Closed.

ASPIRA Academy (New Castle) - Closed.

Brandywine School District - Wilmington (New Castle) - Closed.

Christina School District (New Castle) - Closed.

Colonial School District - Delaware (New Castle) - Closed.

Advertisement

Concord Christian Academy (New Castle) - Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

Fairwinds Christian School (New Castle) - Closed.

Odyssey Charter School (New Castle) - Closed.

St David's Episcopal Day School - Wilm (New Castle) - Closed.

New Hope Academy - Yardley (Bucks) - Closed. All Virtual.

New Jersey Alloway Township School District (Salem) - Closed.

Amazing Place Learning Center (Gloucester) - Closed.

Audubon School District (Camden) - Closed.

Bancroft School (Burlington) - Closed.

Beacon Academy (Gloucester) - Closed.

Bellmawr Borough School District (Camden) - Closed.

Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School (Burlington) - Closed.

Bishop Eustace Prep (Camden) - Closed. All Virtual.

Black Horse Pk Regional Schl District (Camden) - Closed.

Bridgeton Public School District (Cumberland) - Closed.

Bright Beginnings West School (Gloucester) - Closed.

Advertisement

Burlington City Public School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT (Burlington) - Closed.

Burlington County Special Services (Burlington) - Closed.

Burlington Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Camden City School District (Camden) - Closed.

Camden County Technical Schools (Camden) - Closed.

Center for Education (Burlington) - Closed.

Cherry Hill Township School District (Camden) - Closed.

Clearview Regional School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Cornerstone Christian Acad - Blackwood (Camden) - Closed.

Deptford Township School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Downe Township School District (Cumberland) - Closed.

Eastampton Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Edgewater Park Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Egg Harbor Township School District (Atlantic) - Closed.

Elsinboro Township School District (Salem) - Closed.

Estell Manor City School District (Atlantic) - Closed.

Advertisement

Ewing Township School District (Mercer) - Closed.

Fairfield Township School District (Cumberland) - Closed.

Fortis Institute - Lawrenceville (Mercer) - Closed.

Future Scholars Early Learning Center (Burlington) - Closed.

Garfield Park Academy (Burlington) - Closed.

Githens Center (Burlington) - Closed.

Gloucester Co Special Services School (Gloucester) - Closed.

Gloucester Co. Vocational School Dist. (Gloucester) - Closed.

Gloucester Township School District (Camden) - Closed.

Haddon Heights School District (Camden) - Closed.

Haddon Learning Center (Camden) - Closed.

Hainesport Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Hampton Academy (Burlington) - Closed.

HollyDELL School (Gloucester) - Closed.

Inspire Early Education Marlton (Burlington) - Closed.

Kingsway Learning Center (Camden) - Closed.

Kingsway Regional High School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Lawnside Borough School District (Camden) - Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

Advertisement

Lenape Regional School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Lewis School of Princeton (Mercer) - Closed.

Little Kids College - Tremont St (Mercer) - Closed.

Little Kids College-Cherry St (Mercer) - Closed.

Little Kids College-Lawrenceville (Mercer) - Closed.

Monroe Township Public Schools (Gloucester) - Closed.

Moorestown Friends School (Burlington) - Closed.

Mount Holly Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

National Park Borough School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Logan Township School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Lumberton Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Mantua Township School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Mastery Schools of Camden (Camden) - Closed.

Medford Township Public Schools (Burlington) - Closed.

Millville School District (Cumberland) - Closed.

Our Lady Of Mt Carmel - Berlin (Camden) - All Virtual.

Pemberton Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Advertisement

Pineland Learning Center (Cumberland) - Closed.

Pitman Public School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Rancocas Valley Regional School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Riverside Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

Salem City School District (Salem) - Closed.

Shamong Township School District (Burlington) - Closed.

St Augustine Prep (Atlantic) - Closed.

St John's Pentecostal Outreach Daycare (Salem) - Closed.

St. Cecilia School (Camden) - Closed. All Virtual.

Swedesboro-Woolwich School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

TByrd Training Center (Atlantic) - Closed. All Virtual.

The Arc of Camden County (Camden) - Closed.

The Laurel Tree Academy Mt. Laurel (Burlington) - Closed.

Upper Deerfield Township School District (Cumberland) - Closed.

Voorhees Township School District (Camden) - Closed.

Washington Township School District (Gloucester) - Closed.

Weymouth Township School District (Atlantic) - Closed.

Advertisement

Wildwood City School District (Cape May) - Closed.

Willingboro Township Public Schools (Burlington) - Closed.

Winslow Township School District (Camden) - Closed.

Woodstown Preschool Academy (Salem) - Closed.

Tiddlewinks Learning Center (Camden) - Closed.

Titusville Academy (Mercer) - Closed.

Toddler Town - Hammonton (Atlantic) - Closed.

(With inputs from agencies)