US winter storm: Over 7,000 flights cancelled, buses and trains hit — things to know for travellers

Over 7,000 flights have been cancelled in the US since Monday amid a powerful winter storm pummeling northeastern US, from Maryland to Maine.

According to FlightAware, at least 2,100 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, while more than 5,700 were cancelled on Monday.

Further, flight delays and cancellations are expected to continue for days as the winter storm rages.

Other transportation services, too, have been hit, disrupting travel across much of the country.

Here are things to know if you're travelling this week.

Which airports have been hit the worst? The winter storm, which prompted blizzard warnings in many parts of the US, dumped between 19.8 and 27 inches of snow at New York City's three major airports, reported The New York Times.

The storm also deposited 14.4 inches of snow at Boston Logan International Airport, and a whopping 38 inches at the TF Green International Airport, which serves Providence in Rhode Island.

Given the situation, nearly half of all departures and a third of all arrivals at the John F Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty airports were cancelled on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning looked better for travel, reported NYT, explaining that projected flight cancellations for the day were in the dozens rather than in the hundreds.

What have airlines said? All of major US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United, have issued travel advisories for the week.

They have also announced travel waivers to allow passengers to change their flights without a fee.

Each airline has listed cities where service may be disrupted, and people who are travelling this week are advised to check with their respective airlines for the status of their flights.

Trains, bus services affected as well Not just flights, but railway and bus services have also been hit in several parts of the US.

NYT reported that Amtrak had still not resumed full service in its northeastern corridor, adding that there were numerous cancellations between Washington and Boston on Tuesday.

Trains, however, appeared to be largely on schedule on Wednesday, with Amtrak saying that customers on affected routes would be "notified directly of any cancellations or adjustments".

Bus services by Greyhound, FlixBus, and Megabus, meanwhile, were disrupted on Tuesday, especially in New York and Boston, as per NYT.

Scheduled services, however, resumed early on Wednesday, with bus operators saying that they would notify affected passengers via text or email in case of further disruptions.

What to do if you're stranded? Given that travel disruptions will likely take days to completely solve, travellers may well get stranded.

If you find yourself in such a situation, here are things to know:

-- Airlines generally offer compensation when disruptions are within their control. Given that current disruptions are weather-related, stranded travellers should not be expecting airlines to cover the cost of meals or accommodation.

-- For timely updates, travellers are advised to download their airline's app. Apart from updates, flyers can also use apps to rebook flights without having to stand in long queues for customer service.

-- Travellers are also advised to check FlightAware for the latest updates on delays and cancellations across major airports in the US.

-- Those travelling by rail or by bus are also advised to check with operators for the status of service.