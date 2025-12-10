US winter storm update: Schools closed in Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota — check affected districts

A winter storm that began on Monday and has since intensified has led many districts across several US states to declare school closures or delayed starts on Wednesday, 10 December.
Heavy snowfall is forecast for many places, with some even expected to get up to 20 inches of snow.
Virginia, Michigan, and North Carolina are the hardest hit, while school closures have been reported in Minnesota as well.
Following is a region-wise breakdown of closures declared in different school districts across affected states.
Michigan school closures:
As per ABC affiliate WZYZ, confirmed public school closures for 10 December, Wednesday include:
- Allen Park Public Schools
- Birmingham Public Schools
- Center Line Public Schools
- Clawson Public Schools
- Dearborn Public Schools
- Detroit Edison Public Academy
- Detroit Public Schools
- Ecorse Public Schools
- Farmington Public Schools
- Ferndale Public Schools
- Fitzgerald Public Schools
- Fraser Public Schools
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Lake Shore Public Schools
- Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)
- Lamphere Public Schools
- L'Anse Creuse Public Schools
- Livonia Public Schools
- Madison Dist Public Schools (Oakland)
- Marysville Public Schools
- Northville Public School District
- Southfield Public Schools
- Van Dyke Public Schools
- Warren Woods Public Schools
- Wyandotte Public Schools
In addition, many private, charter, and Montessori schools are also closed because of weather conditions, with some declaring either partial closures, remote classes, or special schedules.
Virginia school closures:
Richmond-based WRIC reported full closures across many school districts on Wednesday. They are as follows:
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Brunswick County Public Schools
- Buckingham County Public Schools
- Cumberland County Public Schools
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools
- Fluvanna County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Lunenburg County Public Schools
- Mecklenburg County Public Schools
- Nottoway County Public Schools
- Petersburg City Public Schools
- Prince Edward County Public Schools
- Prince George County Public Schools
- Powhatan County Public Schools
In central Virginia, school districts announced two-hour delays to start times:
North Carolina school closures:
CBS 17, serving North Carolina, reported delayed starts in many counties, but not closures.
- Granville County — 2-hour delay
- Halifax County — 3-hour delay
- Northampton County — 2-hour delay
- Vance County — 2-hour delay
- Warren County — 2-hour delay
Minnesota school closures:
As per Minnesota-based news outlet Bring Me The News, school closures were only reported in three school districts in Minnesota.
- Global Academy, New Brighton
- Princeton Schools
- Royalton Schools
However, several schools were operating with a two-hour delayed start, including:
- Aitkin Public Schools
- Ashby Schools
- Battle Lake Schools
- Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
- Bemidji Area Schools
- Blackduck Schools
- Brainerd Public Schools
- Cass Lake-Bena Schools
- Crosby-Ironton
- Eden Valley-Watkins
- GFW Schools
- Glencoe-Silver Lake Schools
- Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
- Isle Public Schools
- Kimball Area Public Schools
- Little Falls Schools
- Menahga Schools
- Mid-State Public Schools
- Nay Ah Shing Schools
- Onamia Schools
- Ortonville Schools
- Park Rapids Schools
- Parkers Prairie Schools
- Pelican Rapids Public Schools
- Pequot Lake Schools
- Perham/Dent Schools
- Pillager Schools
- Pine City Public Schools
- Pine River/Backus
- Red Rock Central Public Schools
- Sebeka Schools
- United South Central Schools
- Upsala Area Schools
- Verndale School
- Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools
- West-Central Area Schools
- Wheaton Area Schools
Three other schools announced an e-learning scheduled:
- Staples-Motley Schools
- Urban Academy Charter School, St. Paul
- Watershed High School
It should be noted that school closure decisions are made locally, so residents affected by the winter storm are advised to check with local authorities for the latest updates.