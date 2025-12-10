US winter storm update: Schools closed in Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota — check affected districts

A winter storm that began on Monday and has since intensified has led many districts across several US states to declare school closures or delayed starts on Wednesday, 10 December.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for many places, with some even expected to get up to 20 inches of snow.

Virginia, Michigan, and North Carolina are the hardest hit, while school closures have been reported in Minnesota as well.

Following is a region-wise breakdown of closures declared in different school districts across affected states.

Michigan school closures: As per ABC affiliate WZYZ, confirmed public school closures for 10 December, Wednesday include:

Allen Park Public Schools

Birmingham Public Schools

Center Line Public Schools

Clawson Public Schools

Dearborn Public Schools

Detroit Edison Public Academy

Detroit Public Schools

Ecorse Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools

Ferndale Public Schools

Fitzgerald Public Schools

Fraser Public Schools

Hamtramck Public Schools

Lake Shore Public Schools

Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)

Lamphere Public Schools

L'Anse Creuse Public Schools

Livonia Public Schools

Madison Dist Public Schools (Oakland)

Marysville Public Schools

Northville Public School District

Southfield Public Schools

Van Dyke Public Schools

Warren Woods Public Schools

Wyandotte Public Schools In addition, many private, charter, and Montessori schools are also closed because of weather conditions, with some declaring either partial closures, remote classes, or special schedules.

Virginia school closures: Richmond-based WRIC reported full closures across many school districts on Wednesday. They are as follows:

Amelia County Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Fluvanna County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

Lunenburg County Public Schools

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Prince George County Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools In central Virginia, school districts announced two-hour delays to start times:

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

King William County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

New Kent County Public Schools

Richmond City Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools

North Carolina school closures: CBS 17, serving North Carolina, reported delayed starts in many counties, but not closures.

Granville County — 2-hour delay

Halifax County — 3-hour delay

Northampton County — 2-hour delay

Vance County — 2-hour delay

Warren County — 2-hour delay Minnesota school closures: As per Minnesota-based news outlet Bring Me The News, school closures were only reported in three school districts in Minnesota.

Global Academy, New Brighton

Princeton Schools

Royalton Schools However, several schools were operating with a two-hour delayed start, including:

Aitkin Public Schools

Ashby Schools

Battle Lake Schools

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Bemidji Area Schools

Blackduck Schools

Brainerd Public Schools

Cass Lake-Bena Schools

Crosby-Ironton

Eden Valley-Watkins

GFW Schools

Glencoe-Silver Lake Schools

Hinckley-Finlayson Schools

Isle Public Schools

Kimball Area Public Schools

Little Falls Schools

Menahga Schools

Mid-State Public Schools

Nay Ah Shing Schools

Onamia Schools

Ortonville Schools

Park Rapids Schools

Parkers Prairie Schools

Pelican Rapids Public Schools

Pequot Lake Schools

Perham/Dent Schools

Pillager Schools

Pine City Public Schools

Pine River/Backus

Red Rock Central Public Schools

Sebeka Schools

United South Central Schools

Upsala Area Schools

Verndale School

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools

West-Central Area Schools

Wheaton Area Schools Three other schools announced an e-learning scheduled:

