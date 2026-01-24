US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: Delta Air cancels New York flights, Chicago schools shut as storm threatens daily life

US Snow storm 2026 LIVE: Snow and biting cold are spreading across vast stretches of US, as a massive winter storm, named ‘Fern’ is set to test power grids across the nation this weekend.
Schools in Chicago and several other Midwestern cities called off classes, while airlines scrapped thousands of flights over the weekend, and churches shifted Sunday services online with the storm threatening to disrupt daily life.
The storm is expected to span almost 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers), bringing heavy snow, crippling ice and subzero wind chill to some of the nation’s biggest cities, mentioned a report by AP.
Freezing rain fell in parts of Texas on Friday (local time) as a huge, dayslong winter storm began a trek that threatened to bring snow, sleet, ice, bone-chilling temperatures and extensive power outages to about half the US population.
Forecasters warned that catastrophic damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival that of a hurricane.
US winter storm LIVE: Roads across Arkansas have been coated with snow. “Winter weather has covered nearly the entire state, and our snowplows have been out working to keep roads as clear as possible, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said on X. “Stay home if you can…”
US winter storm LIVE: Publix Super Markets, which operates across the southeastern United States, said it is preparing for the winter storm by adjusting its production and delivery schedules. “Our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities, and Publix will continue to make round the clock product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so.”
US snow storm 2026 LIVE: Walmart has stated on its website that they will continue to closely evaluate conditions and operate their facilities as long as it is safe to do so.
US snow storm 2026 LIVE: Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it made additional flight cancellations for Atlanta and along the US East Coast, including at its hubs in Boston and New York as it continued to adjust schedules due to winter storm Fern.
US winter storm LIVE: Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. People are advised to stock up on essential food and drinking water and ensure they are prepared for possible power outages.
"Items like flashlights, batteries, and battery back-ups can make all the difference," the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post
US snow storm 2026 LIVE: So far, 12 states have declared states of emergency ahead of the winter storm, which include:
Texas,
Georgia,
South Carolina,
North Carolina,
Virginia,
Maryland,
Louisiana,
Arkansas,
Tennessee,
Alabama,
Mississippi
and Missouri
US snow storm 2026 LIVE: Air India has cancelled flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26 due to a severe winter storm forecast for the US East Coast, which is expected to affect flight operations. Read here
