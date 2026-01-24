Live Updates

US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: Delta Air cancels New York flights, Chicago schools shut as storm threatens daily life

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it made additional flight cancellations for Atlanta and along the US East Coast, including at its hubs in Boston and New York as it continued to adjust schedules due to winter storm Fern.

Updated24 Jan 2026, 07:24:31 PM IST
Drivers navigate through snow on I-44 as Winter Storm Fern arrives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Drivers navigate through snow on I-44 as Winter Storm Fern arrives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Nick Oxford(REUTERS)

Snow and biting cold are spreading across vast stretches of US, as a massive winter storm, named 'Fern' is set to test power grids across the nation this weekend.

Flight cancellations due to winter storm

Schools in Chicago and several other Midwestern cities called off classes, while airlines scrapped thousands of flights over the weekend, and churches shifted Sunday services online with the storm threatening to disrupt daily life.

Heavy snow, wind chills expected

The storm is expected to span almost 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers), bringing heavy snow, crippling ice and subzero wind chill to some of the nation's biggest cities.

Freezing rain fell in parts of Texas on Friday (local time) as a huge, dayslong winter storm began a trek that threatened to bring snow, sleet, ice, bone-chilling temperatures and extensive power outages to about half the US population.

Forecasters warned that catastrophic damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival that of a hurricane.

24 Jan 2026, 07:24:31 PM IST

Roads across Arkansas coated in snow

Roads across Arkansas have been coated with snow. "Winter weather has covered nearly the entire state, and our snowplows have been out working to keep roads as clear as possible, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said on X. "Stay home if you can…"

24 Jan 2026, 07:01:10 PM IST

Is Publix open?

Publix Super Markets, which operates across the southeastern United States, said it is preparing for the winter storm by adjusting its production and delivery schedules. "Our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities, and Publix will continue to make round the clock product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so."

24 Jan 2026, 06:58:14 PM IST

Are grocery chains including Walmart open? What's closed? Here's all you need to know

Walmart has stated on its website that they will continue to closely evaluate conditions and operate their facilities as long as it is safe to do so.

24 Jan 2026, 06:56:17 PM IST

Delta Air Lines cancelled which flights?

US snow storm 2026 LIVE: Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it made additional flight cancellations for Atlanta and along the US East Coast, including at its hubs in Boston and New York as it continued to adjust schedules due to winter storm Fern.

24 Jan 2026, 06:43:08 PM IST

How to prepare for the storm?

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. People are advised to stock up on essential food and drinking water and ensure they are prepared for possible power outages.

"Items like flashlights, batteries, and battery back-ups can make all the difference," the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post

24 Jan 2026, 06:40:12 PM IST

12 states declare state of emergency ahead of storm

So far, 12 states have declared states of emergency ahead of the winter storm, which include:

Texas,

Georgia,

South Carolina,

North Carolina,

Virginia,

Maryland,

Louisiana,

Arkansas,

Tennessee,

Alabama,

Mississippi

and Missouri

24 Jan 2026, 06:37:50 PM IST

Which airlines have cancelled flights?

Air India has cancelled flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26 due to a severe winter storm forecast for the US East Coast, which is expected to affect flight operations.

24 Jan 2026, 06:37:50 PM IST

What could be the impact of the storm?

US snow storm 2026 LIVE: The storm is expected to span almost 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers), bringing heavy snow, crippling ice and subzero wind chill to some of the nation’s biggest cities, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

24 Jan 2026, 06:37:50 PM IST

Schools closed in which regions?

Schools in Chicago and other Midwestern cities called off classes, airlines canceled thousands of weekend flights, churches moved Sunday services online

