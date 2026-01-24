US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: 16 states including New York, Georgia declare emergency, 9000+ flights cancelled

US Snow storm 2026 LIVE: Snow and biting cold are spreading across vast stretches of US, as a massive winter storm, named ‘Fern’ is set to test power grids across the nation this weekend.

Flight cancellations due to winter storm

Schools in Chicago and several other Midwestern cities called off classes, while airlines scrapped thousands of flights over the weekend, and churches shifted Sunday services online with the storm threatening to disrupt daily life.

Heavy snow, wind chills expected

The storm is expected to span almost 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers), bringing heavy snow, crippling ice and subzero wind chill to some of the nation’s biggest cities, mentioned a report by AP.

Freezing rain fell in parts of Texas on Friday (local time) as a huge, dayslong winter storm began a trek that threatened to bring snow, sleet, ice, bone-chilling temperatures and extensive power outages to about half the US population.

Forecasters warned that catastrophic damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival that of a hurricane.

