US Winter Weather Advisory: Snow 3-5 inches expected near Alaska in Upper Chena River Valley and Chena Hot Springs

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fairbanks, Alaska, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Upper Chena River Valley and surrounding high terrain. Snowfall is expected upto 10 PM Friday, with accumulations ranging from 3 to 6 inches depending on the area.

Impacted areas Upper Chena River Valley: Including Chena Hot Springs and Chena Hot Springs Road east of MP 34; snow accumulation of 3–5 inches expected.

White Mountains and High Terrain South of the Yukon River: Including Steese and Elliott Highways, Circle Hot Springs, Twelvemile Summit, and surrounding areas; snow accumulation up to 6 inches expected.

Precautions Travelers are advised to slow down and use caution on slippery roads. Watch for icy surfaces on sidewalks, driveways, and stairs. For updated road conditions, call 511.

Southeast Atlantic Coast Faces Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Flood and storm risk The Short Range Forecast from the NWS Weather Prediction Center highlights thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along the Southeast Atlantic coast through the weekend. Localized flash flooding is possible, particularly in urban areas or locations with poor drainage.

Rainfall estimates Eastern Florida is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain or more, with repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms extending into Georgia and potentially the Carolinas.

Marine hazards Persistent easterly, onshore flow from strong high pressure over the Northeast will lead to high surf, dangerous rip currents, and minor coastal flooding along the East Coast.

Cool and Unsettled Weather Across Western US

Regions affected The Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, northern Rockies, and Intermountain West will experience unsettled and cooler-than-normal weather due to a potent upper-level trough.

Snow and rain Snow possible at highest elevations in the northern Rockies, especially on Saturday.

Localized flash flooding may occur from intense showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Sierra foothills, Great Basin, and northern Rockies.