US winter weather on Dec 5: Snow and ice sweep Kentucky, Tennessee, N Carolina; schools delayed in Virginia and Maryland

A fast-moving winter storm sweeping across the eastern United States on Friday has triggered slippery travel, and widespread school schedule changes from Virginia to Maryland. AccuWeather meteorologists say the system tapped into just enough cold air to generate a band of snow and ice stretching from Oklahoma and Missouri to the mid-Atlantic.

Snow is most likely across the mountains of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, with lighter bands extending toward Washington, D.C. Forecasters warn of brief, slick conditions in Philadelphia.

Slippery roads Pockets of 2–4 inches of snow were reported in parts of Virginia, including Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Richmond. Even minimal accumulation and a thin glaze of ice have caused hazardous road conditions across the region. Dangerous travel is expected on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Reduced visibility are causing delays at major hubs including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

Farther south, rain shifting into northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas is producing 1–2 inches of rainfall with isolated 2–4 inch pockets, raising risks of urban flooding.

Pockets of snow and ice are expected at higher elevations, with risks of localized flooding from British Columbia to Oregon.

School closings and delays in D.C.–Maryland–Virginia region Snowfall across Northern Virginia and Maryland

Light snow began falling early Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s, leading to a messy morning commute and widespread schedule adjustments across Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Northern Virginia delays

Arlington Public Schools, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and several other districts announced two-hour delays for Friday, marking the first snow delay of the season for many schools.

Maryland school adjustments

Baltimore-area schools also reported multiple delays as icy conditions developed. Less than an inch of snow is expected in Baltimore, while Anne Arundel County may see around one inch.

St. Mary’s County under advisory