US winter weather update: Arctic air brings snow, blizzards and extreme cold; schools closed in Indiana, North Texas

A powerful Arctic air mass is driving dangerous winter conditions across much of the United States, bringing lake-effect snow to the Great Lakes, blizzard warnings in Alaska and extreme cold in the Mid-Atlantic, with another storm possible later this week. Schools in Indiana and North Texas remained closed or delayed on Wednesday, citing dangerous wind chills, icy roads and safety concerns even as conditions slowly improved in parts of Texas.

Great Lakes region Cold air sweeping across the Great Lakes is producing persistent lake-effect snow through Friday, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said in its short-range forecast.

In New York, a lake-effect snow warning remains in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and northern Cayuga counties until Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo office.

Cities including Oswego, Watertown, Lowville and Fair Haven could see 1–2 feet of snow in the most persistent bands, with rapidly changing visibility making travel hazardous.

In Michigan, a flood advisory is in place for Newaygo County, where an ice jam on the Muskegon River has caused fluctuating water levels, the National Weather Service Grand Rapids said.

Northern and Central Plains High pressure moving south from central Canada is generating upslope snow across the Northern and Central Plains from Wednesday through Friday, the WPC said.

Pacific Northwest and Rockies Onshore Pacific flow is bringing coastal rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest, with light snow spreading across the Northern Intermountain Region and Northern Rockies, according to the WPC.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect across North Idaho and parts of eastern and southeastern Washington, including Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Pullman, Moscow, Sandpoint and Colville, the National Weather Service Spokane said. Forecasters warned of light snow, freezing rain and slick roads, especially across the Palouse and Columbia Basin.

Alaska: Blizzard conditions and marine hazards In Alaska, a winter storm warning remains in effect for the Dalton Highway Summits, including Finger Mountain, Prospect Creek, Gobblers Knob and the Yukon River Bridge, the National Weather Service Fairbanks said. Winds could gust up to 60 mph, reducing visibility to near zero in blowing snow.

Marine conditions are also hazardous. The National Weather Service Anchorage has issued heavy freezing spray warnings for waters near Port Heiden, Nelson Lagoon, Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula and the Bering Sea, posing significant risks to vessels.

Mid-Atlantic: Extreme cold An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Western Highland County in Virginia and Grant and Pendleton counties in West Virginia until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. Wind chills could plunge to 25 degrees below zero, raising risks of frostbite, hypothermia and frozen pipes.

South and Southeast: Storm watch Forecasters are monitoring a developing system along the Gulf Coast, which could bring rain and wintry precipitation from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.

“Late this week, a storm is expected to strengthen along a stalled front near the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather long-range expert. Rain is most likely south of Interstate 10 from Louisiana to Florida, with a wintry mix possible farther north.

If the storm strengthens quickly, it could track north and evolve into a nor’easter, increasing snow and coastal flooding risks from North Carolina to New England, AccuWeather said.

Cold to persist into February Another surge of Arctic air is expected to follow, keeping temperatures well below average into early February. Subfreezing temperatures could extend as far south as central Florida, threatening citrus crops, Pastelok said.

The renewed cold comes just days after a massive winter storm affected Texas, New York City and more than three dozen states, leaving over 1 million customers without power and contributing to more than 40 storm-related deaths, according to The Associated Press.

Schools shut in Indiana, North Texas as extreme cold grips region Schools and businesses across parts of the United States remained closed or delayed on Wednesday as extreme cold and lingering winter storm impacts disrupted normal operations.

In central Indiana, an Extreme Cold Warning took effect late Tuesday, with wind chills expected to drop as low as minus 25 degrees, according to Fox59.com. The warning follows a major winter storm that left much of the region buried under nearly a foot of snow. Indianapolis Public Schools announced a two-hour delay, saying officials would decide Wednesday morning whether to switch to a synchronous e-learning day based on temperatures and wind chills.