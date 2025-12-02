US winterstorm alert- Nor’easters to bring heavy snow to New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey

The Nor’easter storm is expected to bring heavy snow in parts of the Northeast United States on Monday night into Tuesday, the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing forecasters.

The winter storm, the forecasters said, will bring more than a foot of snow in some areas, like New York and the Poconos, starting Monday night.

The Nor’easter storm is also likely to bring a mix of ice and snow to several other states, from northeastern Oklahoma east through the Ohio Valley, creating hazardous driving conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, at least six inches of snow is expected by Tuesday night across parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.

They have predicted the heaviest snowfall for the Poconos through Downeast Maine, which could receive five to 10 inches of snow. Higher elevation areas are likely to see more than a foot of snow, the weather agency said.

The NYT report said that a bulk of the storm is expected to arrive in the Northeastern region of the US later on Monday, after the system develops over the Gulf Coast states and moves up the Eastern Seaboard.

Icy rain alert Oklahoma and Arkansas are expected to receive freezing rain, which could cause icing on roads. The greatest risk of icing is expected across the central and southern Appalachians.

A quarter-inch of ice is predicted in areas from southwestern North Carolina through western Virginia and into western Maryland, the NYT report said.

On early Monday morning, the Weather Service said, rain and light snow already began to fall in parts of New England and New York.

New York City is expected to receive some rain, with little to no snow accumulation.

US winterstorm: What is a Nor’easter? According to a NYT report, Nor’easter is a term used to refer to a weather system in which winds off the East Coast collide with surface winds from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic States.

These weather systems are particularly strong because cool winter air from the Arctic travels south and passes above the warm waters of the Gulf Coast, the NYT said, quoting NWS' Churchill.