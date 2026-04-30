US woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend after he chose to cook chicken instead of going out

A domestic dispute in the US has reportedly ended in a fatal stabbing, with a woman accused of killing her boyfriend following an argument over dinner plans. According to court documents cited by New York Post and WISN, the incident occurred in the Village of Lac La Belle in Wisconsin.

Mikayla Kloth, 27, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Lukas Rosch, 25.

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What The Criminal Complaint States

As per the complaint obtained by WISN, Kloth told investigators that the incident took place on Friday night after a disagreement escalated inside her apartment.

Rosch had reportedly brought groceries, including chicken drumsticks and seasoning, intending to cook a meal using an air fryer. However, Kloth allegedly wanted to go out instead. The difference in plans led to an argument between the two.

The complaint states that Kloth told police Rosch “began pushing her buttons,” following which the situation escalated. Authorities allege that during the altercation, she stabbed Rosch once in the chest.

Victim Succumbed To Injuries At Hospital

Following the incident, emergency responders transported Rosch to a nearby hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead. According to reports cited by New York Post, he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Attempts were made to revive him at the scene, including CPR, but were unsuccessful.

Statements Cited In Complaint

The criminal complaint, as reported by US media outlets, includes statements allegedly made by Kloth during and after the incident.

She is said to have admitted to the stabbing while CPR efforts were underway. The complaint further notes that while being transported to the police station, she made remarks about the situation, including expressing frustration over the argument.

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According to the report, she also made a statement regarding how the victim’s family might react following the incident. These statements form part of the evidence cited in the complaint and have not been independently verified.

Couple Had Been In Relationship For Three Years

The complaint states that Kloth and Rosch had been in a relationship for around three years. Rosch was said to frequently visit Kloth’s apartment.

On the day of the incident, he had reportedly informed her via text that he planned to come over and cook dinner. Kloth, however, had expressed a preference to go out instead, which allegedly led to the disagreement.

Charges And Legal Proceedings Kloth has been formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide. According to the reports, she is currently being held on a $2 million cash bond.

If convicted, she could face life imprisonment under US law.