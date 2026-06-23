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'USAID funding was used for terrorism': Elon Musk on millions diverted in fraud scheme to Al-Qaeda affiliate

Elon Musk was reacting to the case wherein the USAID had alleged in 2024 that a Syrian national was charged with “diverting $9 million in US-funded Humanitarian Assistance to a terrorist organisation affiliated with Al-Qaida.”

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Published23 Jun 2026, 10:53 PM IST
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Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk reiterated the claim on Tuesday that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding was used for terrorism.

Musk was reacting to the case wherein the USAID had alleged in 2024 that a Syrian national was charged with "diverting $9 million in US-funded Humanitarian Assistance to a terrorist organisation affiliated with Al-Qaida."

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The USAID said in a press release in 2024 that Mahmoud Al Hafyan, 53, a Syrian national, was charged in a 12-count indictment. According to the indictment, Al Hafyan, aka Abu Abdo Al-Homsi, was the head of a non-governmental organization (NGO-1) in the NGO’s regional office in Syria. Al Hafyan managed 160 NGO-1 employees.

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He was accused of "illegally diverting more than $9 million in US-funded humanitarian aid intended for Syrian civilians to armed combatant groups, including the Al-Nusrah Front (ANF), which is a designated foreign terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaida in Iraq."

As per the press release, the indictment was announced by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jason Donnelly of the U.S. Agency for International Development Office of Inspector General (USAID-OIG), and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani of the Washington Field Office Counterterrorism Division.

Also Read | Jihadi militants paid by USAID to oust Sheikh Hasina from B'desh, claims ex-min

“This defendant not only defrauded the US government, but he also gave the humanitarian aid he stole to a foreign terrorist organization,” Grave was quoted as saying at the time.

He had said, “While this foreign terrorist organization fought with the cruel al-Assad regime, the people who were supposed to receive the aid suffered."

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"This office has a history of pursuing criminals around the globe, no matter how many years it takes, and will do all it can to ensure that Mahmoud Al Hafyan is held accountable for these crimes," Gaves had said.

Also Read | Did Hamas steal Gaza aid? USAID finds no evidence of massive theft

Virmani of the FBI Washington Field Office Counterterrorism Division had said, "Al Hafyan diverted millions of dollars in USAID funding to support the terrorist organisation Al-Nusrah Front, as well as to line his own pockets."

"Not only was Al Hafyan supporting violent terrorists, but he was stealing money from the US government that was meant for humanitarian efforts," he had claimed.

Also Read | ‘Shred as many, label as SECRET’: What USAID order to destroy documents say?

Meanwhile, Donnelly of USAID-OIG had said, “USAID OIG works tirelessly to ensure that US-funded humanitarian assistance does not fall into the hands of terrorist organizations."

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“We will continue to work with the Department of Justice and law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who compromise USAID programs for vulnerable populations around the world," he had said.

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