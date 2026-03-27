US-based burger chain awarded ₹15 crore in bonuses to employees under pressure

In a display of corporate accountability, a burger chain in the United States awarded bonuses of nearly $1.5 million (around ₹15 crore) to its employees for handling extreme pressure during a promotional campaign.
The burger chain, Five Guys, launched a buy-one-get-one-free offer on February 17 to mark its 40th anniversary. However, the fast-food outlet did not expect a massive influx of customers, which placed significant strain on employees and operations.
“The promotion spread far beyond what we anticipated, and our hardworking crews were placed in a difficult situation,” Five Guys was quoted as saying by the New York Post.
“We also want to recognise the incredible men and women working in our restaurants,” the statement continued. “They handled it with the same grit and dedication that has defined Five Guys for four decades.”
The demand was so high that several outlets suffered severe shortages and were even compelled to close early. Despite these challenges, employees managed long queues and handled the intense pressure well.
Chief Executive Officer Jerry Murrell acknowledged that the company had underestimated demand. He said the bonuses were intended to recognise the dedication and resilience shown by staff during the difficult period.
“I didn’t want anybody shooting me in the back or anything after the first day, because we really messed it up. We had no idea that we were going to get that kind of response,” he told Fortune.
The company also commended its frontline workers, stating that their efforts reflected the commitment and determination that have defined the brand over the years.
In a similar incident, a Chinese company rewarded its employees with 180 million yuan (around ₹238 crore) in year-end bonuses out of 270 million yuan in profits.
According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co held its annual gala on 13 February, during which more than 60 million yuan in cash was handed out on the spot.
The announcement of the massive bonus payout at the event, attended by around 7,000 employees, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking admiration, surprise, and a fair bit of envy among netizens.