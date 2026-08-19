US-Canada trade deal: Donald Trump pauses 50% tariffs on Canadian imports for 3 days

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that he is pausing the 50% tariffs on Canada he had announced earlier for a period of three days.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

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As per the US Trade Representative’s office, the 50% duties would have affected around $20 billion of US imports from Canada.

The latest deal comes after a week of negotiations between the two sides.

The tariffs were supposed to go into effect from 12:01 am Wednesday (US time). If they did, Canada would have felt the heat ranging from hockey sticks to tongue depressors.

Around 72% of all goods exported by Canada in 2025 went to the United States, thus highlighting how much Canberra depends on Washington for its international trade.

The tariffs would have affected the US as well, since US importers would have to bear the costs of the same before passing them on to consumers. This could have adversely affected the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

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In the past two days, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump spoke twice by phone regarding a call on Tuesday afternoon, as per the former's office, AP reported.

A former US trade official told AP regarding the latest announcement, “I don’t think either side really wants these tariffs to come into effect,’’ adding, “There’s a pretty strong push on both sides to find an off-ramp here.’’

Trump attacking traditional ties with Canada Donald Trump, unlike US presidents before him, has taken a tough stance against the country's traditional allies in the north, even hitting Canadian goods with tariffs in order to bring back manufacturing in the US. Earlier during the premiership of Justin Trudeau, Trump had, on a number of occasions, referred to Canada as the 51st US state.

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This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.