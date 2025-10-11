US-China tensions rise: Trump announces extra 100% tariffs on China over Beijing’s export controls

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will impose new tariffs of 100% on imports from China, “over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying,” effective November 1.

In addition to the tariffs, Trump said the US will implement export controls on “any and all critical software” starting the same date.

Trump condemned China’s latest trade move, calling it “extraordinarily aggressive” and “a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations.” Trump said China sent “an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.” He added that the move “affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago.”

Historic implications for international trade Trump emphasized the extraordinary nature of China’s actions, saying, “It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade… It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History.”

Response to China’s rare earth export controls

Trumps announcement comes hours after China imposed new controls on exports of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for high-tech industries globally. Trump previously threatened to respond with “a massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for Beijing’s latest trade restrictions.