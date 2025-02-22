USDA halts 1890 Scholars Program amid Trump admin’s push to overhaul federal govt – What it means for HBCU students

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has indefinitely suspended the 1890 Scholars Program, a vital initiative that provides financial assistance to students from rural and underserved backgrounds attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). According to the USDA’s website, the program is currently “pending further review.” The agency has not provided specific reasons for the suspension.

Impact on HBCUs and agricultural education The 1890 Scholars Program was designed to encourage more students to pursue agricultural studies at the 19 historically Black land-grant universities in the United States. These institutions receive federal funding and play a crucial role in agricultural education, research, and workforce development. The suspension of the program could limit opportunities for students seeking careers in agriculture, natural resource sciences, and related fields.

The decision comes as the Trump administration continues its push to restructure the federal government, raising concerns that funding for key diversity-focused programs may be at risk.

Financial uncertainty for students The program has been a significant source of financial support, covering full tuition, room, and board for recipients. In 2024, the USDA allocated $19.2 million in scholarships to 94 students. With the program now on hold, students who were planning to apply or renew their scholarships may face financial challenges, potentially impacting their ability to continue their education.

The halt in funding also raises broader questions about the future of federal support for the institutions, particularly as efforts to streamline and restructure government programs continue under the Trump administration.

Key details about 1890 Scholarship Program Program overview The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992 as part of a partnership between the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and 1890 land-grant universities. The program is designed to support students from rural and underserved communities by providing educational and career opportunities in food, agriculture, natural resources, and related sciences.

Scholarship benefits The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program offers a comprehensive scholarship package that includes: Full tuition coverage, Fees, books, and room and board.

Potential work experience at USDA Scholars are required to attend one of the 1890 land-grant universities and pursue degrees in agriculture or related disciplines. The program plays a crucial role in USDA’s Next Generation efforts to cultivate future leaders in the agricultural sector.

Scholarship renewal The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program scholarship may be renewed annually, provided recipients maintain satisfactory academic performance and make normal progress toward their bachelor's degree.

General eligibility requirements To be eligible for the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program, students must:

Be a US citizen

Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.0 scale)

Have a minimum ACT score of 21 or SAT score of 1080

Be accepted for admission or currently enrolled at one of the 1890 land-grant universities

Pursue a degree in agriculture, food, natural resources sciences, or related disciplines

