USDA inspector general escorted out after refusing dismissal by Donald Trump administration. Here’s what happened

US security agents on Monday escorted the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office after she refused to comply with her dismissal by the Trump administration, according to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Reuters.

Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources told Reuters.

In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

The White House defended the firing of Fong and the other inspectors general, saying “these rogue, partisan bureaucrats... have been relieved of their duties in order to make room for qualified individuals who will uphold the rule of law and protect Democracy.”

The USDA Inspector General holds a wide-ranging mandate, overseeing consumer food safety, conducting audits and investigations within the Agriculture Department, and addressing violations of animal welfare laws. The USDA has been at the center of concerns related to bird flu, which has affected cattle and chickens and led to a death in Louisiana.

Here's what happened In 2022, the Inspector General’s office initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's brain implant startup, Neuralink, which is still ongoing, according to Reuters citing sources.

In recent years, the office has also tackled cases of animal abuse at dog breeders supplying research labs, as well as a listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head, among other significant issues.

Musk spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help President Donald Trump get elected in November and has emerged as a key player in the president’s orbit.

Fong was among the 17 federal watchdogs fired by Trump on Friday in what critics described as a Friday-night purge. Speaking to reporters afterwards aboard Air Force One, Trump defended the move saying “it’s a very common thing to do.” He did not say who would be installed in the vacant posts, Reuters reported.

The dismissals, which occurred less than a week after Trump began his second term, were seen as potential violations of federal law, according to a letter sent to the White House on Friday by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE).

Fong, who was dismissed, served as the first chairperson of CIGIE from 2008 to 2014, as noted in her biography on the USDA’s website.

