USDA recalls Grass-Fed Ground beef over E. coli contamination in six states—check list here

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that grass-fed ground beef distributed to six states is being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination, according to a release by the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall, issued by Idaho-based Mountain West Food Group, LLC, involves over 2,800 pounds of raw 90/10 ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O26, the agency said on Saturday, The Hill reported.

Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef The recalled “Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef” comes in 16-ounce packages, was produced on 16 December, and was shipped to distributors in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington for further distribution to stores.

Affected packages are labelled “Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef,” with a use-by or freeze-by date of January 13 and “Est 2083” printed on the side.

The contamination was detected during routine testing, which revealed the presence of E. coli O26, according to the FSIS.

Exposure to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can cause illness, typically appearing around 28 days after exposure, with an average of 34 days.

A look at the product images:

View full Image Source: USDA.

View full Image Source: USDA

View full Image Source: USDA.

View full Image Source; USDA.

What is E. coli 026? E. coli O26, similar to the more common E. coli O157:H7, is a type of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Illness from STECs typically develops around 28 days after exposure, with an average of 34 days.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to these products. Anyone who is concerned about potential symptoms should reach out to a healthcare provider.

Symptoms and treatment if you are infected with STEC O26 Symptoms: Most people infected with STEC O26 experience diarrhoea (often bloody) and vomiting; some cases can be more severe and last longer.

Diagnosis: Infection is usually confirmed through stool sample testing.

Treatment: Supportive care, including vigorous rehydration, is standard; antibiotics are generally not recommended.

Recovery: Most people recover within a week, though rare severe infections can occur.

Also Read | Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student selling Chicken 65

Complications: Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure, is uncommon but most likely in children under 5, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Signs include easy bruising, pallor, and reduced urine output, requiring immediate emergency care.