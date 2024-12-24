The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a recall of eggs sold at Costco as the highest risk level for infection, Class I, due to potential salmonella contamination, signaling a significant health concern, , according to multiple reports. The recall affects 10,800 cartons of Handsome Brook Farms eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised label. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recall was initiated after Handsome Brook Farms discovered that eggs not intended for retail distribution were mistakenly packaged and distributed in retail packaging, increasing the risk of contamination. The company confirmed that the recall was voluntarily undertaken to ensure consumer safety.

The affected eggs come in 24-count cartons of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs, labeled with the UPC code 9661910680. These cartons were distributed to 25 Costco locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024. The cartons in question are marked with the Julian code 327 and have a use-by date of January 5, 2025.

The FDA's classification of the recall as a Class I risk indicates that there is a "reasonable probability" that consuming these eggs could lead to serious health consequences or even death. However, as of the recall announcement on November 27, no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the affected eggs are urged to return them to Costco for a full refund or dispose of them properly. This recall highlights the ongoing importance of food safety and the vigilance required to prevent potential contamination from reaching consumers.

What is Salmonella Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning in humans. It is one of the most common causes of foodborne illnesses. People can get infected with salmonella by consuming contaminated food or water, particularly raw or undercooked meat, eggs, dairy products, and sometimes fruits or vegetables that have been contaminated.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, typically include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Headache

These symptoms can range from mild to severe. In some cases, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, the infection can lead to more serious complications, such as dehydration or infection spreading to other parts of the body.

Rise in food recalls raises concern The frequency of food recalls has surged in recent months, sparking concern among consumers and health experts.

One of the latest recalls, issued earlier this month, involved a "limited number" of Lay's Classic Potato Chips produced by Frito-Lay. The company recalled these products due to potential undeclared milk content, posing a significant risk of a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to individuals with milk allergies or severe milk sensitivity. Frito-Lay was alerted to the issue through a consumer contact and swiftly initiated the recall to protect customer health.

At least one death and 104 illnesses in 14 states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak associated with onions used in McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.