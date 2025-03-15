United States Vice President JD Vance has come under online trolling for his recent remarks on his wife, Usha Vance. JD, speaking at a programme, spoke about his wife's life as the Second Lady of the United States, saying she has to smile at everything he says no matter how crazy it sounds.

“She is doing a great job as the Second Lady of the United States and I am so proud to have her by my side. Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it,” Vance is heard saying this in a video, prompting laughter from Usha, who stood behind him.

The video of JD Vance making these remarks on Usha is now going viral on social media with many flagging the red flag that the US vice president is.

“Making fun of your wife is not the flex you think it is @JDVance,” an internet user said.

Another said, “She looks miserable.”

One said, “That sounds like a threat. She should consult a lawyer and ensure the long-term safety and security of herself and the children. I know how this goes over time in a marriage. The threats get real.”

“How does Usha sleep at night???”

“I am sorry for Usha.”

“Usha, blink twice if you need help.”

A user said, “the classic “just smile and nod” routine! Because what better way to celebrate Women’s Month than by reminding women their role is to grin through whatever comes their way? Maybe someone should suggest that, this Women’s Month, he try something radical like actually letting her express what she thinks, even if it’s just through gestures.”