Usha Vance addresses divorce rumours after being spotted without wedding ring — Internet asks questions

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, has addressed growing speculation about her marriage after she was recently seen without her wedding ring at a public engagement.

The second lady appeared at Camp Lejeune, a military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on 19 November alongside First Lady Melania Trump — noticeably without the ring she is often photographed wearing.

Social media users quickly flagged the missing piece of jewellery.

One X user wrote: “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.”

Another commented: “Usha Vance was not wearing her wedding ring and seemed quite happy.”

A spokesperson for Usha dismissed the speculation, saying the absence of the ring was purely unintentional, according to People.

“She is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson told People magazine.

However, that explanation sparked a fresh round of online reactions.

An X user questioned the defence: “WHAT! Their excuse for Usha Vance not having her wedding ring is she ‘does a lot of dishes' as if they are doing them themselves.”

Someone else remarked:“She doesn't have a dishwasher?”

Usha, 39, and JD Vance, 41, met at Yale Law School and married in 2014. They share three children — sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

The couple has already drawn attention from sections of the public in recent months — especially after JD Vance said he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu household, would one day embrace his Catholic faith.

Speculation intensified again following the vice president’s warm on-stage hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event, a moment that quickly fuelled fresh commentary on social media.