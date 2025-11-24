Subscribe

Usha Vance addresses divorce rumours after being spotted without wedding ring — Internet asks questions

Usha Vance has addressed speculation about her marriage with US Vice President JD Vance after she was seen without her wedding ring during a recent public appearance. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated24 Nov 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring.
Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, has addressed growing speculation about her marriage after she was recently seen without her wedding ring at a public engagement.

The second lady appeared at Camp Lejeune, a military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on 19 November alongside First Lady Melania Trump — noticeably without the ring she is often photographed wearing.

Social media users quickly flagged the missing piece of jewellery.

One X user wrote: “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.”

Another commented: “Usha Vance was not wearing her wedding ring and seemed quite happy.”

A spokesperson for Usha dismissed the speculation, saying the absence of the ring was purely unintentional, according to People.

“She is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson told People magazine.

However, that explanation sparked a fresh round of online reactions.

An X user questioned the defence: “WHAT! Their excuse for Usha Vance not having her wedding ring is she ‘does a lot of dishes' as if they are doing them themselves.”

Someone else remarked:“She doesn't have a dishwasher?”

Usha, 39, and JD Vance, 41, met at Yale Law School and married in 2014. They share three children — sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

The couple has already drawn attention from sections of the public in recent months — especially after JD Vance said he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu household, would one day embrace his Catholic faith.

Speculation intensified again following the vice president’s warm on-stage hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event, a moment that quickly fuelled fresh commentary on social media.

But with the spokesperson issuing a clear denial, it appears the Vances are choosing not to engage with the rumours — even as the internet continues to dissect every detail.

