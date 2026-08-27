Usha Vance breaks silence on JD Vance’s potential 2028 White House bid: ‘Whatever it is…’

Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about speculation that her husband, Vice President JD Vance, could seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, saying she would support whatever decision he ultimately makes.

Speaking to Fox & Friends, Usha Vance said the family is taking things “one step at a time” and that JD Vance is currently focused on the upcoming midterm elections.

“My way of thinking about it is we just take things one step at a time,” she said. “Right now, that step is he’s really focused on the midterms.”

Usha added that her own focus remains on the responsibilities she has during the current four-year administration.

“And for me, it’s being focused on the things that I get to do during this four-year period,” she said, adding that she wants to maintain an “open mind and open heart” about what comes next.

Usha Vance on husband’s 2028 plans Addressing the possibility of JD Vance running for President, Usha said she would stand behind whatever he believes is the right decision.

“Whatever it is that he feels is the right thing for him to do, we’re going to have a good time doing it,” she said. “We will make the best of it in the best possible way.”

JD Vance has also played down questions about his potential 2028 ambitions, repeatedly emphasizing that his immediate attention is on the midterms.

Usha and JD Vance welcome fourth child Usha's comments come shortly after she and JD Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alex, last month.

Speaking about their newborn, Usha described him as a relaxed baby and joked that he “must know his place in the world because he’s a fourth child.”

“He has been so relaxed compared to a couple of his siblings. So we’re actually sleeping pretty well and feeling pretty good,” she said.

Usha also revealed that JD Vance has been reading “The Hobbit” to their children before bedtime. She also highlighted her efforts to promote child literacy.

JD Vance 2028 GOP favourite Despite his public efforts to keep the focus on the midterms, JD Vance has increasingly been mentioned as a potential Republican presidential contender for 2028.