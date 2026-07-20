Usha Vance gives birth to fourth child, JD Vance introduces Alec Neel Vance, 'kids overjoyed to meet little brother'

US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday (local time) that he and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child. He shared the news in a post on social media.

In a post on X, he wrote, "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

Advertisement

In a statement signed by Vance and his wife, the couple thanked the doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House medical team.

Alec Neel Vance joins older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

Advertisement

Vance encourages Americans to have more children The Republican vice president has long encouraged Americans to have larger families, making the latest addition to his own family consistent with his public stance on parenthood. Vance has also said that the 2025 killing of his friend, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, influenced his and his wife's decision to have another child.

He noted that it was Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, who told Vance and the Second Lady that she wished she'd had more than two children with her husband before he was assassinated last year in Utah, which led the couple to decide to grow their family. Usha Vance, a former attorney who served as a law clerk to US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, agreed with the remark, though only in part.

Advertisement

The Second Lady, in an interview with CBS in June, said, "It was very powerful, what (Erika) said about her own family, and certainly very moving to both of us. I think I had already started to open my mind to the possibility," and added, "I wouldn't say that this was, for me in any way, the decisive factor. But it came in the middle of a conversation that we were already having."

A former US Marine, Vance has repeatedly expressed alarm over the declining birth rates in America as he launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for a US Senate seat from Ohio. As vice president, at the 2025 March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, he said, "I want more babies in the United States of America."

Advertisement

The 41-year-old vice president has frequently been accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, 40, and their children on their overseas trips. The family has often been seen boarding overnight Air Force Two flights together, with the children dressed in pajamas.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance begins first official India visit| In Pics

Vance becomes first V-P to have kids while serving in office According to the AP, the birth of Vance's fourth child marks the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting US vice president has publicly announced the arrival of a child.

The Second Lady, the daughter of immigrants from India, had previously been the subject of some public fascination because of the Republican vice president. Her pregnancy, announced in January, has increased the spotlight since it is unusual for occupants of the highest public offices in the US to add to their families while serving.

Advertisement

The last time a sitting vice president became a new father was in the 1800s. The White House Historical Association says Schuyler Colfax welcomed his son, Schuyler Colfax III, with his second wife, Ellen Wade, in 1870 while serving as US vice president. Earlier, in 1829, then-Vice President John C. Calhoun and his wife, Floride Bonneau, had a son, William, according to the association.

The arrival of Vance's fourth child comes amid a string of births within US President Donald Trump's administration. Earlier in May, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their second child. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, also welcomed their fourth child recently.

(with inputs from AP)

Advertisement

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.