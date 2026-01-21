Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, makes history as first SLOTUS to expect while in office

Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, is pregnant with her fourth baby, making her the first SLOTUS to fall pregnant while in office.

40-year-old Usha, the wife of Vice President J D Vance, will also become the first mother in the White House since Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to Patrick Bouvier Kennedy in 1963.

“We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” Vance's office announced in a post on X.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the post by the Vances added.

Tuesday's announcement comes months after the US Vice President courted controversy by saying at Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi that he hoped Usha would convert to Christianity.

Rumours about a failing marriage further intensified after Vance, at the same event, hugged Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered right wing figure Charlie Kirk, with the images and videos of the intimate embrace going viral.

J D Vance family Usha and J D met at Yale Law School in 2013 when they attended the same classes, and as per The Daily Mail, the future VP was so smitten by Usha that he told her that he loved her after their first date.

In his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, the VP described Usha as his “Yale spirit guide”—a child of Indian academics, Usha helped Vance, who came from a working class family, to navigate the elite Ivy League culture.

A year after meeting, the couple married on 14 June 2014 in Vance's home state of Kentucky. Shortly afterwards, the couple also held a traditional Hindu ceremony to honour Usha's heritage.

J D (41) and Usha (40) currently share two sons, Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5. The couple also have a four-year-old daughter named Mirabel.

While Tuesday's announcement of Usha's fourth pregnancy was sudden, it perhaps doesn't come as a complete surprise, with the SLOTUS hinting in June 2025 about a possible pregnancy.

In an interview with Meghan McCain, Usha at the time had said, “I just liked having the two kids so much that I think I ended up being the driver for three, which really surprised both of us.”