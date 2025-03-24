econd Lady Usha Vance is set to visit Greenland, the mineral-rich, self-governing territory of Denmark, amid renewed assertions by President Donald Trump that the United States will eventually take control of the island.

Usha Vance will depart on Thursday and return on Saturday, accompanied by one of her three children as part of a US delegation. According to her office, the visit aims to “explore historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race.”

The annual event features around 37 mushers and 444 dogs in a test of endurance and skill. Vance’s office described the race as a “remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork,” adding, “The delegation is excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.”

Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz will accompany Vance on the trip.

Trump’s Greenland ambitions resurface Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an idea he floated during his first term, despite Denmark’s firm opposition. Since returning to the White House, he has doubled down on his position.

“I think we will have it,” Trump said in January, shortly after beginning his second term.

The US already maintains a military presence on the island through Thule Air Base. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also visited Greenland earlier this year, further fueling speculation about American intentions.

Denmark and Greenland push back Trump’s recent comments questioning Denmark’s claim over Greenland have sparked backlash from both Copenhagen and Greenlandic leaders.

“Denmark's very far away,” Trump remarked during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. And they say they have rights to it. I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”

In response, all five parties in Greenland’s parliament issued a joint statement last week rejecting Trump’s claims. Denmark has affirmed Greenland’s right to independence whenever it chooses.

He has also floated the idea of the US overseeing war-torn Gaza, proposing its redevelopment into a high-end “Riviera”-like seaside resort.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read | Chuck Schumer warns of nationwide uprising if Trump defies courts