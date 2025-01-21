Usha Vance stuns in Gaurav Gupta, Oscar de la Renta outfits

Donald Trump's inauguration: Here's a closer look at Second Lady Usha Vance's outfits at inaugural events and their approximate prices.

Usha Vance, wife of newly-elected US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady, was among those making fashion statement at the Donald Trump's inaugural events in the United States. She turned heads as she walked in a noir velvet gown at Vice President's Dinner, a strapless dress at candlelight dinner and a cashmere coat at Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Trump's inauguration day took place on Monday, January 20. He took oath as the 47th President of United States during the event. JD Vance was also sworn in as the Vice President.

Here's a closer look at Usha Vance's outfits at inaugural events and their approximate prices:

1. Oscar de la Renta at Vice President's dinner Usha Vance wore a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President’s Dinner. Her outfit was designed by renowned fashion house Oscar de la Renta.

The price is of Vance's dress is unknown since its a custom made. But a quick search on Oscar de la Renta's site shows velvet gowns between $5,290 and $7,290, Cincinnati.com reported.

Oscar de la Renta also designed Trump's daughter Ivanka's outfit for the Inaugural Candlelight Dinner. The fashion house had earlier dressed Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush for previous inaugurations.

Gaurav Gupta at the candlelight dinner At the president-elect’s candlelight dinner, Usha Vance wore a strapless dress by the Indian designer Gaurav Gupta to honor her Indian heritage, according to New York Times.

Gaurav Gupta, an Indian couturier, had designed some of Beyoncé's looks for her Renaissance world tour. The exact price is unknown, but his gowns appear to range in price from $1,700 to a little over $3,000, as per Cincinnati.com.

Sergio Hudson at wreath laying ceremony Vance wore a Sergio Hudson dress and coat while attending the wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, the New York Times reported. A similar coat on the Sergio Hudson site listed a regular price of $3,695. Dresses on the site range from about $1,500 to a little over $3,000, Cincinnati.com added.