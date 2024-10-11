In light of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent allegations, Usher shares his experiences of mentorship under Diddy. He acknowledges the profound impact this relationship had on his career, despite the current controversies surrounding the rapper.

As accusations of rape, sexual abuse and sex trafficking of women heap on rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs — following his September 2024 indictment and arrest— singers Usher and Justin Bieber have been in the spotlight too.

At the young age of 13, Usher relocated to New York City to live with Diddy as a part of the "Puffy Flavor Camp" where he was mentored by the producer.

At "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, Usher said, "I got a chance to see some things."

"I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild," he added.

Amidst the allegations, this led to speculations of "hidden truths" about Diddy. However, Usher has nothing but praise for his former mentor.

In February, Usher told People magazine how being mentored by Diddy in 1994 helped him become the artist he is today. "Some of the most valuable lessons I could ever learn as an entrepreneur were picked up when I spent that time in New York with him."

He had also shared with Revolt in July 2022 that staying with Diddy exposed him to a litany of artists in the R&B and hip-hop community. “It was a culture, and I felt like they were ushering me in," he said.

Usher shared that living with Diddy at a young age had a direct impact on his relationship with Justin Bieber.

In 2009, the artist took 15-years-old Bieber under his wing before the youngster's career had taken off. Usher, in 2011, explained how working with Diddy at a young age led to him working with Bieber.

“It's helped me understand the importance of having a mentor when I'm working with ­Justin," Usher told the Daily Mail. “You have to make music relevant for now," he added.

A few years later, Bieber made headlines for multiple run-ins with the law. However, to his protege's troubles, Usher only said, “Artist development made me who I am."

"Somebody took the time to help me find what it is that works for me as an entertainer and who I am as a music maker," he added.

A resurfaced 2011 video featuring a 16-year-old Justin Bieber has also surfaced online, sending chills down viewers' spines.

The video shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Justin Bieber on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ talk show where the host questions them about their friendship.