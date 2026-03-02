US-Iran conflict news: From B-2 stealth bombers to F-35 fighter jets - CENTCOM taps Afghanistan-era weapons | Full list

US-Iran conflict news: In its first phase of strikes under ‘Operation Epic Fury’ on Iran, the United States deployed some of its most advanced military assets, including B-2 stealth bombers, F-35 fighter jets among other high-end weaponry, many of which were also employed in past US military operations, including in missions in Iran, Syria, Yemen and other nations.

The United States deployed B-2 stealth bombers during the Kosovo War (1999), in Afghanistan in 2001, and in Iraq in 2003, while F-35 fighter jets were later used for air support and strike missions against Taliban targets in Afghanistan, BBC reported earlier.

‘Striking targets to dismantle…’ Listing the munitions deployed in a social media post, US Central Command (Centcom), on Monday, said it began Operation Epic Fury at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was “striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat”.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) commenced Operation Epic Fury at the direction of the President of the United States. CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat," US military wrote on X.

Full list of military apparatus used by US 1.B-2 Stealth Bombers

2. LUCAS Drones

3. Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems

4. THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems

5. F-18 Fighter Jets

7. F-22 Fighter Jets

8. A-10 Attack Jets

9. F-35 Stealth Fighters

10. EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft

11. Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft

12. Airborne Communication Relay

13. P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft

14. RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft

15. MQ-9 Reapers

16. M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

17. Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers

18. Guided-missile Destroyers

19. Counter-Drone Systems

20. Refuelling Tanker Aircraft

21. Refuelling Ships

22. C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft

23. C-130 Cargo Aircraft

AI used, says report Pentagon also used AI tools from Anthropic during the air attack launched on Iran. It reportedly came just hours after US declared that it would stop using technology from the AI startup.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, commands around the world, including U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, used Anthropic’s Claude AI during the Iran attack.

Reportedly, the command used Anthropic’s AI for intelligence assessments, target identification and simulating battle scenarios.

Op Epic Fury start date, target Operation Epic Fury was launched at 1:15 am (local time) on Saturday, 28 February, at the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, the US Central Command said in its post. The targeted strike against Iran comes days after Trump warned the Islamic Republic.

Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the strikes.