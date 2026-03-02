US-Iran conflict news: From B-2 stealth bombers to F-35 fighter jets - CENTCOM taps Afghanistan-era weapons | Full list

US-Iran conflict news: In its first phase of strikes under ‘Operation Epic Fury’ on Iran, the United States deployed some of its most advanced military assets, including B-2 stealth bombers, F-35 fighter jets among other high-end weaponry, many of which were also employed in past US military operations, including in missions in Iran, Syria, Yemen and other nations.
The United States deployed B-2 stealth bombers during the Kosovo War (1999), in Afghanistan in 2001, and in Iraq in 2003, while F-35 fighter jets were later used for air support and strike missions against Taliban targets in Afghanistan, BBC reported earlier.
Listing the munitions deployed in a social media post, US Central Command (Centcom), on Monday, said it began Operation Epic Fury at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was “striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat”.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) commenced Operation Epic Fury at the direction of the President of the United States. CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat," US military wrote on X.
1.B-2 Stealth Bombers
2. LUCAS Drones
3. Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems
4. THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems
5. F-18 Fighter Jets
7. F-22 Fighter Jets
8. A-10 Attack Jets
9. F-35 Stealth Fighters
10. EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft
11. Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft
12. Airborne Communication Relay
13. P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft
14. RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft
15. MQ-9 Reapers
16. M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
17. Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers
18. Guided-missile Destroyers
19. Counter-Drone Systems
20. Refuelling Tanker Aircraft
21. Refuelling Ships
22. C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft
23. C-130 Cargo Aircraft
Pentagon also used AI tools from Anthropic during the air attack launched on Iran. It reportedly came just hours after US declared that it would stop using technology from the AI startup.
As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, commands around the world, including U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, used Anthropic’s Claude AI during the Iran attack.
Reportedly, the command used Anthropic’s AI for intelligence assessments, target identification and simulating battle scenarios.
Operation Epic Fury was launched at 1:15 am (local time) on Saturday, 28 February, at the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, the US Central Command said in its post. The targeted strike against Iran comes days after Trump warned the Islamic Republic.
Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the strikes.
Hours after US-Israel jointly struck Iran, the Islamic Republic launched retaliatory strikes – with reports of explosions emerging from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar among other Gulf cities, which are also home to US military bases.