US-Iran conflict to ease after talks? Read Trump's statement on his decision about strikes against Tehran's energy sites

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he halted his threatened strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure following what he described as very “good and productive” talks with Tehran, adding that negotiations would continue later this week.

Trump’s statement followed Iran’s threat to target Israel’s power plants and facilities supplying US bases across the Gulf if Washington struck Iran’s power network.

Read Trump's full statement “I am pleased to report that the United States of America and Iran have had very good and productive conversations over the last two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive discussions, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

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Middle East conflict On Saturday, Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed unless Tehran “fully” reopened the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours, setting a deadline of about 7:44 pm EDT on Monday.

Iranian actions have in effect shut the strait, a vital route for around one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas trade.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned of retaliation if Trump carried out his threat, saying Tehran would target power plants supplying electricity to American bases, along with “economic, industrial and energy infrastructure” in which the United States has interests.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf also said Iran could treat key infrastructure across the region as legitimate targets, including energy and desalination facilities that are essential for drinking water in Gulf countries, reported AP.

Meanwhile, the semiofficial Fars news agency, which is seen as close to the Revolutionary Guard, published a list of potential targets, including the United Arab Emirates’ nuclear power plant. Over the weekend, Iran also launched missiles towards Dimona in Israel, near a site linked to its long-suspected nuclear weapons programme, though the facility was not hit.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, said in an interview that Iran was launching missiles and drones from populated areas and indicated that those locations could come under attack.

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He stated, “It’s not just about the threat today. We’re eliminating the threat of the future.”

Addressing Iranian civilians in the interview aired early Monday on the Farsi-language satellite channel Iran International, Cooper urged them to remain indoors for the time being.

In his first one-on-one interview since the war began, he said the United States and Israel were targeting infrastructure and manufacturing sites to weaken Iran’s ability to rebuild its military capacity.

According a report by Reuters, the conflict launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 has killed more than 2,000 people, disrupted global markets, pushed up fuel prices, stoked inflation fears and shaken the postwar Western alliance.