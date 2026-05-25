US-Iran nuclear deal framework ‘95% there’ as talks continue over Strait of Hormuz and uranium stockpile

Officials involved in negotiations between the United States and Iran said on Sunday (May 24) that a framework agreement over Tehran’s nuclear program is “95% there,” though key details remain unresolved regarding the country’s nuclear stockpile and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

According to officials speaking to Fox News, negotiators are currently focused on refining the wording of the agreement rather than debating core principles.

“We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal. We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow,” one official was quoted as saying.

The official added that President Donald Trump believes additional time may be necessary to finalize the framework.

“The president’s instinct is to give them 5, 6, 7 days to get an agreement over the line.”

“No Dust, No Dollars” strategy drives talks Officials confirmed that negotiations are being guided by what they described as a “No Dust, No Dollars” policy — a strategy aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon while limiting economic concessions unless strict compliance measures are met.

“Iran had agreed in principle to the framework, and we are 95% there.”

The source said, as per the news outlet, negotiators had already reached broad agreement on two major sticking points:

-Management of Iran’s nuclear stockpile

-Security and operational guarantees involving the Strait of Hormuz

However, discussions continue over the exact language that will appear in the final memorandum.

“We have a deal on the nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz but are negotiating language.”

White House emphasizes economic and security benefits Administration officials argued that the agreement could provide both economic relief and regional stability if finalized successfully. “We have the opportunity to make a deal that will lower costs for Americans while ensuring the Iranians do not get a nuclear weapon.”

At the same time, officials stressed that military options remain on the table should negotiations collapse.

“We are not going to do a bad deal, that’s for sure. We have optionality and can resume military strikes if a deal is not reached.”

Trump says negotiators should not rush Speaking Saturday, Trump described the emerging accord as a “memorandum of understanding” that had been “largely negotiated.”

On Sunday, officials said the president instructed negotiators not to hurry the process despite the reported progress. “Time is on our side,” Trump reportedly told negotiators.

The administration appears intent on securing a final agreement that can satisfy both security hawks and economic stakeholders while avoiding another prolonged Middle East confrontation.