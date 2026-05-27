US-Iran peace deal: Trump admin rejects Iranian media reports that Tehran obtained draft framework for MOU

Hours after Iranian state media claimed that it obtained a draft framework for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict, President Donald Trump's administration dismissed the report as “a complete fabrication.”

In a statement on X, Rapid Response47, the official communication page for White House, wrote, "This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER."

Claims made by Iranian media According to Iranian state media, the alleged draft framework proposed restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while Washington would withdraw military forces from regions near Tehran and lift a naval blockade.

The report also stated that military vessels would not be included in the proposed arrangement and that Iran would coordinate with Oman to manage ship traffic through the strait. It further claimed that Tehran would not take any action without “tangible verification.”

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Additionally, the Iranian media added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could eventually be formalised via a binding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution. The reported framework made no mention of Iran’s nuclear programme.

US-Iran peace deal: Here's what's happening Last week, the US President held phone calls with the Middle East regional leaders and soon announced that a framework with Iran is 'largely negotiated', adding that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened soon.

He announced in a Truth Social post and wrote, "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

However, Trump has recently said that he is "not satisfied" with the Iran deal yet, but 'will be'. The US president has reiterated that he believes Iranian leaders “want very much to make a deal”.

“So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be,” Trump told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting at the White House. "Either that or we’ll have to finish the job," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Washington announced that it had launched strikes in southern Iran, targeting Iranian missile sites and boats attempting to place mines. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were in "self-defence" and designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

Following the US strike, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said that it downed a US drone and attacked a fighter jet and another drone that entered Iranian airspace, state media reported. It did not specify when this happened.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that negotiations may continue for several more days, despite Trump expressing optimism over the weekend about a potential breakthrough.

Key points of contention in the talks include the reopening and control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the conflict, as well as the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.