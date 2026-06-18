US-Iran peace deal: Trump signs MoU at Versailles, confirms White House; Pakistan says agreement takes effect

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Versailles, France, while attending a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for leaders of the Group of Seven (G7).

According to the White House, the agreement has also been signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and came days after Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance signed it electronically on 14 June.

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The BBC, citing the White House, reported that the agreement is now in effect and has commenced the 60-day extendable period for Washington and Tehran to reach a more final deal.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What key components are included in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU)? ⌵ The US-Iran MoU includes commitments such as Iran's pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of US sanctions, and a ceasefire on all fronts including Lebanon. 2 Why did Trump sign the MoU with Iran at Versailles? ⌵ Trump signed the MoU with Iran at Versailles as part of a diplomatic effort to end the ongoing conflict, aiming to prevent an economic catastrophe and ensure a peaceful resolution. 3 How does the MoU impact the Strait of Hormuz's reopening? ⌵ The MoU stipulates that the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States will lift its naval blockade, allowing for toll-free traffic for a period of 60 days. 4 What consequences did Trump warn Iran of if they violate the MoU? ⌵ Trump warned Iran that if they fail to honor the MoU, the United States would resume military action, threatening to 'bomb the hell out of them' as necessary. 5 Should the US and Iran reach a final agreement within the 60-day window? ⌵ Yes, the MoU establishes a 60-day period for the US and Iran to negotiate a final agreement, which can be extended upon mutual consent.

Pakistan PM says agreement takes effect 'immediately' On Thursday (local time), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US-Iran MoU has come into effect 'immediately.' In a post on X, Sharif wrote, "I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by the honourable Presidents of both countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator."

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He added, "Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."

Sharif hailed the US President and noted that “his steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond.”

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As Trump and Pezeshkian signed the US-Iran agreement to end the war, it remains unclear if the official signing ceremony, scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday, will continue.

Trump threatens to bomb Iran The signing of the agreement comes a day after Trump threatened to resume attacks on Iran and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the G7 summit, Trump said, "We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement," and added, "I don't want them to. I want them to honour the agreement."

According to a Reuters report, he also termed Iranians as "smart people" as the two sides work on a permanent ceasefire to end the war in the next two months. This is not the first time that Trump has threatened to resume attacks on the Islamic Republic while negotiations were underway. Previously, he had said, “If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?”

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Iran's top negotiator says distrust of US remains Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker, who agreed to a deal with the Trump administration, on Wednesday said that his distrust of Washington remains, and added that the Islamic Republic's "finger is on the trigger".

Ghalibaf made these comments to state broadcaster Fars and noted that even if there is a final peace agreement, "it is still not trustworthy."

"Our finger is on the trigger, and if the enemy does not understand the language of logic, we will enter again with the language of power," he added.

US-Iran peace deal: Here's what's included Senior US officials told the BBC the contents of the agreement. Some of the key parts of the agreement include Tehran's commitment to never have a nuclear weapon; traffic restoring at the Strait of Hormuz, which will continue to be toll-free for at least 60 days; the lifting of the US sanctions; and an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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However, it remains to be seen if Israel will agree with the Trump administration to end hostilities in Lebanon, a crucial point in the agreement.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.