US-Iran peace talks soon? Iranian spokesperson says no plans to meet US delegation- Latest updates

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (local time) held a meeting with Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Iranian embassy in Pakistan announced on X.

The development comes a day after Iran's state media IRNA announced Araghchi's visit to Pakistan, renewing hopes of an end to the conflict. However, a senior Iranian official stated that his government's representatives have no plans to meet with senior US negotiators headed to Pakistan for talks.

In a post on X early Saturday (IST), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

Here are the top developments in the US-Iran talks: 1. Baqaei, in his post, added, "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending the American-imposed war of aggression and the restoration of peace in our region."

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2. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday (local time) said that a US delegation comprising special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will head to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Saturday morning to engage in “direct talks” with their Iranian counterparts. Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt said, "The Iranians reached out," adding that the Islamic Republic officials sought an in-person conversation, as US President Donald Trump had asked them to do. Leavitt further noted, "So the president is dispatching Steve and Jared to go hear what they have to say, and we’re hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal." Vice President JD Vance, who previously led the first round of talks on April 11 and 12, is reportedly on standby and will travel to Islamabad as and when the talks progress.

3. In a phone call with Reuters on Friday, Trump noted that Tehran will be “making an offer,” adding that he did not know what it would be yet and “we’ll have to see.”

4. Earlier this week, Trump told the New York Post that a breakthrough in talks is "possible" and added that some "good news" regarding peace talks with Iran could come as soon as Friday. However, soon after Trump's remarks were made public, Iran's Tasnim news agency dismissed the claims, adding that Tehran has no plans to send a delegation to Islamabad.

5. The uncertainty in talks continues after the first round of talks failed. The negotiations, which occurred for 21 hours, concluded without an agreement, following which Trump enforced a naval blockade on Tehran, a move which prompted the Islamic Republic to retaliate by shutting the Strait of Hormuz again in less than 24 hours and not sending a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Washington.

6. Speaking to Reuters, Trump reiterated that the naval blockade would only end after a deal with Iran is finalised. On the contrary, Tehran has noted that an Iranian delegation would come to the negotiating table and reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the blockade is lifted.

7. On April 21, Trump announced that the ceasefire was being extended indefinitely. The US President said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and cited internal divisions within Iran as a factor in pausing military action. "Upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran," he said. Additionally, he noted that Iran’s internal political situation also influenced the decision, describing the government as “seriously fractured.”

However, it remains to be seen if the Iranian delegation will be in Islamabad as Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Pakistan.