US-Iran peace talks: Trump says deal with Tehran ‘largely negotiated’, Strait of Hormuz will be opened

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) announced that an agreement with Iran has 'largely been negotiated,' and added the Strait of Hormuz will be opened as part of the agreement.

He announced in a Truth Social post and wrote, "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

His remarks came shortly after he held a phone call with Gulf leaders to review the latest proposal that Iran and Pakistan sent. The US President said that he had a "very good call" with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

He elaborated that the call was concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran and "all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace."

Regional leaders encouraged Trump to accept framework CNN reported that regional leaders encouraged the US President during the call to accept the proposed framework with Iran. Citing sources, the report added that the conversation between the world leaders was "encouraging", with another stating the talks were "positive."

Citing a regional diplomat, CNN added, "The call was very positive. Good progress is being made. Regional leaders were supportive of the progress and of the breakthrough President Trump achieved with the talks."

Pakistan, Qatar mediators held talks in Iran The development comes a day after Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran to negotiate a peace deal between the United States and Iran, aimed at ending the roughly three-month-long war. Media reports suggested that Munir, who left for Islamabad on Saturday afternoon, reportedly made at least two phone calls to US mediators, including Vice President JD Vance, in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, media reports citing officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations led by Pakistan reported that the parties have made “significant progress” in talks, but cautioned that “last-minute disputes” could blow up the efforts. This is not the first time in recent weeks that a deal has been described as close.

He said the potential deal would include an official declaration of the war's end, with two-month negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, and the US would end its blockade of Iran’s ports.

Reports suggested that while a deal was not finalized, Pakistani sources stated that there had been “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

Reuters reported that the proposed interim deal is now in its final stages. It also added that Islamabad and Tehran have submitted a revised proposal to Washington for consideration, aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump expresses optimism, Iran signals narrowing differences Trump expressed optimism about the agreement. In an interview with CBS News, the US President said he had seen a draft of Iran’s proposal and noted that both sides were moving closer to a potential deal. However, he declined to say whether he would support the draft, adding that he could not comment on it before informing the other side.

Iran, meanwhile, signaled “narrowing differences” in negotiations with the US after Munir held more talks in Tehran, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in India that “there’s been some progress made” and “there may be news later today.”

Iran describes proposal as ‘framework agreement' Earlier on Saturday, Iran's state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who described the draft proposal as a "framework agreement" and added, "We want this to include the main issues required for ending the imposed war and other issues of essential importance to us. Then, over a reasonable time span, between 30 and 60 days, details are discussed, and ultimately a final agreement is reached.”

Baghaei also said that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since the beginning of the war in late February, is among the topics discussed.

He further said, "Over the past week, the trend has been toward narrowing differences. We will have to wait and see what happens over the next three or four days.”

The foreign ministry spokesperson elaborated on the draft proposal and said nuclear issues are not part of the current negotiations, as Tehran first seeks to end the war before discussing its nuclear program that has long been at the heart of international tensions.