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US-Iran peace talks: Trump says Tehran agreed not to have nuclear weapons; expresses intent to meet Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and added that he would probably meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at some point if things ‘work out.’

Swati Gandhi
Published3 Jun 2026, 05:04 PM IST
US President Donald Trump says that Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons
US President Donald Trump says that Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons(REUTERS)
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US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and added that he would probably meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at some point if things “work out.”

Trump made these remarks in an interview with "Pod Force One" on Wednesday and added, "They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Reuters reported.

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When asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, the US President noted, "He's involved, absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect for him." He went on to say that he has heard the Iranian leader was not doing too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. He also noted that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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