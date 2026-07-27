US-Iran talks: Where negotiations stand as military pause enters third day

Diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict between the United States and Iran gathered pace on Monday as a pause in hostilities entered its third day, though Tehran said it was not holding direct negotiations with Washington and denied reports of an agreed ceasefire.

The military lull began after the US halted strikes on Iran on Friday, with senior officials reportedly advising President Donald Trump that the bombing campaign had reached the limits of its effectiveness, according to Axios. Iran has also paused retaliatory military operations, creating space for diplomatic engagement through intermediaries.

However, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was not engaged in direct talks with the United States, Reuters reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the current status of US-Iran negotiations regarding military conflict? ⌵ The US-Iran negotiations are ongoing but are not direct, as Iran has stated it is not engaged in talks with the US. Diplomatic efforts continue through intermediaries, mainly Oman. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz a focal point in US-Iran negotiations? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is crucial because it is a key transit route for global oil supplies. Both countries are discussing its reopening amid military tensions and related diplomatic efforts. 3 How have the US and Iran paused hostilities recently? ⌵ The US paused strikes against Iran and Iran halted its retaliatory operations, creating a temporary military lull that has allowed for diplomatic engagement primarily through Oman. 4 What are the main issues still unresolved in the US-Iran talks? ⌵ Key unresolved issues include Iran’s nuclear program, US sanctions, Iran's support for proxy groups, and long-term security arrangements in the Gulf, complicating any potential agreement. 5 Should Iran consider direct negotiations with the US to resolve the conflict? ⌵ While direct negotiations could potentially facilitate a resolution, Iran has indicated it prefers to continue discussions through intermediaries, highlighting the complexities of US-Iran relations.

"We currently have no negotiations with the United States," Baghaei said, adding that mediators continued to pass messages between the two sides.

He also rejected reports that Iran had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

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Oman emerges as key mediator Negotiations are currently centred on Oman, which has emerged as the principal intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

According to Iranian officials, recent discussions with Omani representatives focused on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass under normal conditions.

Baghaei described the talks with Oman as "useful" but said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remained unchanged and that the waterway was still closed.

Strait of Hormuz remains biggest hurdle The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has become the most immediate objective of the diplomatic efforts.

The United States has prioritised restoring maritime security and commercial shipping through the waterway, while Iran has linked any reopening to broader political and security arrangements.

According to reports, normalising shipping traffic will be crucial for global energy markets, even if broader political disagreements remain unresolved.

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday as investors welcomed the temporary pause in fighting.

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Larger issues remain unresolved Despite the military pause, negotiators still face several contentious issues before any comprehensive agreement can be reached.

Among them are Iran's nuclear programme, US sanctions on Tehran, Iran's support for regional proxy groups, and long-term security arrangements in the Gulf.

The absence of direct US-Iran talks continues to complicate progress, with messages currently being exchanged through intermediaries rather than face-to-face negotiations, CNBC reported.

Tensions continue from Red Sea to Caspian Sea While the United States and Iran have paused direct military operations, violence has continued elsewhere in the region.