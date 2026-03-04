US-Iran War: CIA reportedly working to arm Kurdish militant groups for ground operation, to create unrest

As the US continues to bomb Iranian targets as part of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, intelligence agencies are also working with Iranian armed groups to prepare for a ground operation or to instigate a popular uprising in the country.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, in the past few days, the US has been in touch with Iranian Kurdish militias about whether, and how, to attack Iran’s security forces in the western part of the country.

US in talks with Kurds The Iranian Kurdish coalition of groups based on the Iran-Iraq border in the semiautonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan has been training to mount such an attack in hopes of weakening the country’s military, as the United States and Israel pound Iranian targets with bombs and missiles.

Also Read | Syrian Government and Kurdish-led SDF reach ceasefire deal

Sources told Reuters that the goal is to create room for Iranians opposed to the Islamic regime to rise up at a time when it is reeling from the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, killed since the US-Israeli attacks.

Advertisement

CNN, which first reported the development, said Iranian Kurdish opposition forces are expected to take part in a ground operation in Western Iran in the coming days.

“We believe we have a big chance now,” a source told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the US is open to supporting armed groups inside Iran seeking to challenge or topple the regime.

Trump himself is said to have spoken to Iraqi Kurdish leaders to discuss the US military operation in Iran and how the two sides could work together.

According to Reuters, a final decision has not yet been made on the operation and its possible timing.

Who are Kurds? The Kurds are an ethnic group indigenous to the mountainous region of Kurdistan in West Asia. The Kurdish population, which is estimated to be around 30 to 45 million, is spread across Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

Advertisement

The US has worked with Kurdish armed groups in the past, especially in Iraq and Syria, when the two joined forces to fight the Islamic State. The US continued to work with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish armed group, until recently in Syria.

Kurds vs Iran Kurds across the broader Kurdistan region have long opposed Tehran’s leadership, and in the past, including during the crackdown on anti-government protests last month, the ethnic group was disproportionately targeted by the regime and its forces.

Any involvement of Kurdish armed forces in the conflict, be it for a ground operation or to instigate another mass uprising, is likely to make the regime even weaker.

Operation Epic Fury According to the US Central Command, the US has already deployed more than 50,000 troops, around 200 fighter jets, and two aircraft carriers to the region, with more forces on the way.

Advertisement

Iran has been severely battered by the US and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday, when Operation Epic Fury was launched. The Iranian regime, which suffered unprecedented losses, including the death of its Supreme Leader, has vowed to continue fighting.

But it is unlikely to withstand a simultaneous aerial and ground attack along with a large mobilization of anti-government protests across the country.

Key Takeaways The US is actively working with Kurdish militias to weaken the Iranian regime amid significant military losses.

The death of key Iranian leadership figures has opened a window for potential uprisings against the government.

Past collaborations between the US and Kurdish forces in the region highlight a strategic approach to regional instability.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.