US-Iran War News LIVE: Claims don’t change reality, says Iran in response to Trump’s ‘US in total control of Hormuz’

The war between the US and Iran which began on February 28, is on its 167th day on Wednesday, August 13th. While the direct attacks have slowed down, the two sides have failed to reach a credible agreement to end the conflict, which has affected not just the Middle East, but the rest of the world as well.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which around one-fifth of the world’s crude oil shipments pass, has been Iran’s largest bargaining chip in the conflict so far. Iran closed the Strait in the early days of the war, forcing oil containers to reroute or face the threat of Iranian missiles.

In return, the US also imposed a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing Tehran to halt its share of oil shipments.

US redirects 59 commercial vessels

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America's steel wall blockade against Iran."

The command added that, "As of August 12, US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade."

'US in total control over Strait of Hormuz'

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump claimed that the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

'Claims don't change reality'

Iran has rejected Donald Trump's claim, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.

"Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.