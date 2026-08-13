US-Iran War News LIVE: Claims don’t change reality, says Iran in response to Trump’s ‘US in total control of Hormuz’

The war between the US and Iran which began on February 28, is on its 167th day on Wednesday, August 13th. While the direct attacks have slowed down, the two sides have failed to reach a credible agreement to end the conflict, which has affected not just the Middle East, but the rest of the world as well.
The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which around one-fifth of the world’s crude oil shipments pass, has been Iran’s largest bargaining chip in the conflict so far. Iran closed the Strait in the early days of the war, forcing oil containers to reroute or face the threat of Iranian missiles.
In return, the US also imposed a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing Tehran to halt its share of oil shipments.
US redirects 59 commercial vessels
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America's steel wall blockade against Iran."
The command added that, "As of August 12, US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade."
'US in total control over Strait of Hormuz'
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump claimed that the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
'Claims don't change reality'
Iran has rejected Donald Trump's claim, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.
"Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has called on Caspian Sea states to condemn any actions that threaten the security of the region. According to IRNA, Gharibabadi made the appeal on Caspian Sea Day, on August 12, which marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 2006 of the Tehran Convention, a framework agreement for protecting the Caspian Sea’s marine environment.
Citing a missile attack by Israel on facilities at Anzali Port in late March, and a Ukrainian drone attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, he said “such actions not only negatively affect regional peace and stability, but also highlight the need for solidarity among the Caspian littoral states in defending their common security.
The European Union and 26 other countries have called on Iran to stop executing protesters and to free political prisoners, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday.
In a post on X, Barrot included an image of the joint declaration, which said the EU and the over two dozen other countries, including Canada, the UK, Germany, France and Spain, "condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing executions of protesters and the use of the death penalty by the Islamic Republic of Iran."
"We call on the Iranian regime to immediately end its use of the death penalty and to release all those arbitrarily detained," the declaration said.
Iran has executed several prisoners who were arrested for taking part in the massive anti-government protests that rocked the country earlier this year.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned US threats and airstrikes against Iran’s civilian infrastructure. In a statement posted on X, Baghaei termed the US threats as war crimes and "unprecedented violations" of the Geneva Conventions.
The conventions established fundamental rules governing armed conflict, including “humanity,” “distinction,” “military necessity,” and “proportionality,” as well as the prohibition of “unnecessary suffering,” with the aim of “civilizing humanity and humanizing war,” he noted.
Oil leaking from a tanker grounded off the coast of Oman is not only endangering a nearby island but has now also reached beaches of its mainland, the country’s environment authority said Wednesday.
Crude oil has been leaking from the tanker Caroline Bezengi, a sanctioned tanker believed to be part of Russia's “shadow fleet” that was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of oil when it reported an explosion in June. No party has claimed responsibility for the incident, and the cause of the explosion has not been revealed.
Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that there had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.
"One of the issues that is being discussed via mediators is the US returning to the interim agreement and defining a time frame for implementing the commitments. There has been absolutely no progress on this issue," the Iranian source said.
In June, the US and Iran had signed an MoU, which declared an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts". But it soon fell apart over how the US and Iran interpreted it, especially the control of the Strait of Hormuz.
The US accuses Iran of failing to honor an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Tehran says Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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