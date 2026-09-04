US-Iran war: JD Vance says US probing airstrike that hit wedding party in Sirik - 'we care'

US Vice President JD Vance has said the United States is investigating an airstrike that Iran says struck a wedding party in Iran, news agency Reuters reported

"We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know," Vance told reporters during a White House press briefing on 3 September (Local Time).

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A US missile hit a home in Sirik of southern Iran where dozens were gathered to celebrate the wedding of a fisherman's daughter, according to a rights group and Iranian media as reported by news agency AP.

"If we do make mistakes, again, this is a big difference between us and Iran, when our military makes mistakes, they learn from them to try to get better from them," Vance added.

Iranian officials say four people died and nearly 70 were wounded by a strike that hit a home during a wedding. Iranian state TV reported on Thursday that a fifth person, a 22-year-old woman, had since died in hospital.

The US military had earlier said it was aware of the Iranian reports but that it "never targets civilians".

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What did Iran allege? Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was quoted by Al Jazeera saying that the “brutal” attack that hit the residence in the city of Kuhestak early on 2 September was a “war crime”.

“The truth of this unlawful war of choice – and the true face of the war crime – is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America’s desperate struggle to conceal its failure,” Baghaei wrote on X.

Videos shared by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) showed a building with walls and windows blown out, and debris scattered on the ground. The rights group also published pictures of several children receiving treatment at a hospital. Baghaei also shared visuals.

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The IRCS sent a letter to the International Criminal Court calling for legal action following the US missile attack in southern Sirik.

“Given the reported civilian character of the location as the venue of a family wedding ceremony, as well as the presence of civilians at the site, the incident raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law and warrants an independent, impartial, thorough, and effective investigation,” the IRCS letter was quoted Al Jazeera.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Minab and were “in stable condition”, Reza Shahidiyan, the governor of Sirik county, told the IRIB state broadcaster.

What Centcom said? Earlier, US Central Command (Centcom)spokesperson was quoted by BBC saying it "never targets civilians", adding that it was aware of the reports. Centcom spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins told the BBC it was aware of reports from Iranian state media of the attack in Sirik.

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“The US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC,” he added.

Centcom said strikes on Iran followed "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against American forces and commercial shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, through which around 20% of global oil and gas shipments usually pass.

Iranian authorities said another 14 people were killed elsewhere. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at US targets in Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain.

Also Read | Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since July on Iran War Risks

We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know.

Iranian media also reported explosions across the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Khuzestan.

(With Reuters inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.