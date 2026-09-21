US-Iran war LIVE Updates: US issues Iran travel warning, Tehran warns of 'continuous, painful' attacks on US bases if...

The United States issued a fresh travel warning for Iran, urging American citizens not to travel to the country “for any reason”. It also asked those already there to leave immediately amid rising tensions and the possibility of further escalation across West Asia.

In a security alert, the US Virtual Embassy in Iran said the regional security environment remained complex and warned of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

“Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now,” the alert said. It also warned that procedures at Iran's land borders could change with little notice and advised travellers to check the entry requirements of countries they may seek to enter.

The US also cited the activities of Iranian-supported Houthi forces, which have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. "This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly,” the alert said.

Iran warns US

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is in a “deciding mode” over Iran, weighing military action, continued economic pressure or a deal, and told Fox News that “very big things” could happen soon.

According to reports, Iran has threatened “continuous, effective and painful” attacks on US bases and interests across the region if Washington resumes military action against Tehran, as tensions between the two countries intensify.

“Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state-run IRNA on Sunday (local time).

Besides, Qatar has been exchanging ideas for about two weeks on reviving Iran talks, while its mediators are shuttling between capitals and working with Tehran and Washington to restart negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia-Yemen conflict

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council, said Sunday the group had moved from demands to action under what he called a new formula of “blockade for blockade, escalation for escalation” in its confrontation with Saudi Arabia.

“Our options will escalate, God willing, and take more painful forms, and we will not retreat from our rights even if we pay with our lives,” al-Mashat said, according to the Telegram channel of Yemen’s Houthi-run presidency.

He said the Houthis were seeking an end to what he described as a Saudi blockade, the reopening of airports and ports, restoration of Yemen’s resources and compensation from Riyadh.

He said, "Maritime navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb are safe and will face no danger from Yemen, with the exception of Saudi enemy vessels."