US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran sets seven terms for renewed US talks; Saudi forces foil Riyadh attack

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran has conveyed seven conditions to Washington for the start of any negotiations, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday, as President Donald Trump weighs whether to resume major attacks on Iran.

“The United States, if it wants to extricate itself from the predicament it has created, must accept Iran’s rights and conditions,” Rezaei wrote on X, saying the seven demands had been communicated to Washington. He did not spell out all seven in the post.

Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia

According to a statement issued by Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Ansar Allah [Houthis], two sensitive Saudi targets were hit with ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles.

This is the first time in several months that the group has used cruise missiles. Videos circulating on social media appear to show plumes of smoke coming from King Khalid International Airport, as well as from Aramco oil facilities in Yanbu, Al Jazeera reported.

The group had said it will target Saudi Arabia’s most precious jewel, its most prized asset – the Aramco oil facilities – and it seems to be following through and intensifying its attacks on a weekly basis.

Iran wants an end to the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and believes the Yemeni side also seeks an agreement with Riyadh, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera on Saturday.