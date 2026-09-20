US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran sets seven terms for renewed US talks; Saudi forces foil Riyadh attack

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran has conveyed seven conditions to Washington for the start of any negotiations, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday, as President Donald Trump weighs whether to resume major attacks on Iran.
“The United States, if it wants to extricate itself from the predicament it has created, must accept Iran’s rights and conditions,” Rezaei wrote on X, saying the seven demands had been communicated to Washington. He did not spell out all seven in the post.
Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia
According to a statement issued by Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Ansar Allah [Houthis], two sensitive Saudi targets were hit with ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles.
This is the first time in several months that the group has used cruise missiles. Videos circulating on social media appear to show plumes of smoke coming from King Khalid International Airport, as well as from Aramco oil facilities in Yanbu, Al Jazeera reported.
The group had said it will target Saudi Arabia’s most precious jewel, its most prized asset – the Aramco oil facilities – and it seems to be following through and intensifying its attacks on a weekly basis.
Iran wants an end to the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and believes the Yemeni side also seeks an agreement with Riyadh, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera on Saturday.
Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei did not spell out all seven in the post. Earlier Saturday, however, Rezaei told Al Jazeera that Tehran was demanding an end to the war “on all fronts,” the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade as conditions for a settlement.
“The United States, if it wants to extricate itself from the predicament it has created, must accept Iran’s rights and conditions,” Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday, adding that the seven demands had been communicated to Washington.
Turkey and other countries have presented new proposals to the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday.
“Turkey and other countries are presenting proposals and are making every effort to bring the negotiations between the United States and Iran to a conclusion,” Fidan told Turkish broadcaster NTV.
“There is a strong distrust between the parties,” Fidan added. “Now both sides are clearly trying to advance this process in a way that will secure their interests.”
Fidan did not provide details of the new proposals.