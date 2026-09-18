US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump says have 'big decision coming up', weighs major Iran escalation; IRGC strikes in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was weighing renewed large-scale strikes on Iran. He told Axios he was approaching a major decision on whether to resume broad attacks on Iran.
“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me,” Trump said in an interview published Thursday.
Trump's remarks came a day after saying that he hoped the war was nearing its end.
'Iran wants a deal but...'
The US President told Fox News that Iran wants a deal but is “not ready” and said the US “controls” the Strait of Hormuz. Asked about further deployments or a deal, he said: “I think we’ll end up winning.”
"Iran wants to make a deal. They’re not ready, in my opinion,” Trump said. “They’re going to either make a deal that’s good, or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”
IRGC says it struck tanker in Hormuz
Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement carried by state media that it struck a Togo-flagged tanker attempting what it called an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz. It said the vessel caught fire and stopped after the strike, according to Iran International.
“Illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz will achieve nothing other than the destruction of the offending vessel,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried by state media.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Iran-US war and the conflict between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trading on Friday, with Brent crude futures down 1% at $103.76 a barrel as traders reassessed supply risks in the Middle East.
The move came after Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis traded strikes on Thursday.
China has also asked Tehran to help rein in the Houthis after their military advances over the past week, Reuters reported, citing three Iranian sources familiar with the matter.
President Trump told Axios Thursday that he's approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to a close.
"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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