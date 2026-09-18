US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump says have 'big decision coming up', weighs major Iran escalation; IRGC strikes in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was weighing renewed large-scale strikes on Iran. He told Axios he was approaching a major decision on whether to resume broad attacks on Iran.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me,” Trump said in an interview published Thursday.

Trump's remarks came a day after saying that he hoped the war was nearing its end.

'Iran wants a deal but...'

The US President told Fox News that Iran wants a deal but is “not ready” and said the US “controls” the Strait of Hormuz. Asked about further deployments or a deal, he said: “I think we’ll end up winning.”

"Iran wants to make a deal. They’re not ready, in my opinion,” Trump said. “They’re going to either make a deal that’s good, or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”

IRGC says it struck tanker in Hormuz

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement carried by state media that it struck a Togo-flagged tanker attempting what it called an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz. It said the vessel caught fire and stopped after the strike, according to Iran International.

“Illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz will achieve nothing other than the destruction of the offending vessel,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried by state media.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Iran-US war and the conflict between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.