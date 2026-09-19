US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump’s UN speech to focus on Iran, Gaza peace plan, envoy Mike Waltz says

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: United States President Donald Trump will take part in multilateral meetings with Gulf leaders at next week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.
Waltz told reporters Friday that Trump will use his address to the UN General Assembly to highlight his administration’s handling of major international conflicts, including Iran and Gaza. He said Trump would discuss the need to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, according to Iran International.
Trump is also expected to take part in a multilateral meeting with leaders of six Persian Gulf Arab states on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Waltz said Trump would also meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and hold a brief meeting with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez.
What does Trump’s new sanctions law mean for Iran and its trading partners?
US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, expanding sanctions and tariffs on Russia while extending existing sanctions on Iran.
For Iran, the law extends the Iran Sanctions Act for another five years, keeping key sanctions authorities against Tehran in place until 2031.
The legislation does not create a new sanctions regime for Iran, but prolongs existing powers that allow Washington to target foreign companies and individuals involved in certain dealings with Iran’s energy sector.
That includes businesses involved in buying, transporting, financing or insuring Iranian petroleum, as well as investment in some petroleum projects.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates in the Iran-US war.
South Korea says it is considering expanding a naval operation in the Gulf of Aden to protect its ships and oil-shipping routes, but it will not send troops to intervene in the Iran war.
US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Friday, which seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers such as China and India.
"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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