US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump’s UN speech to focus on Iran, Gaza peace plan, envoy Mike Waltz says

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: United States President Donald Trump will take part in multilateral meetings with Gulf leaders at next week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

Waltz told reporters Friday that Trump will use his address to the UN General Assembly to highlight his administration’s handling of major international conflicts, including Iran and Gaza. He said Trump would discuss the need to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, according to Iran International.

Trump is also expected to take part in a multilateral meeting with leaders of six Persian Gulf Arab states on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Waltz said Trump would also meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and hold a brief meeting with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

What does Trump’s new sanctions law mean for Iran and its trading partners?

US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, expanding sanctions and tariffs on Russia while extending existing sanctions on Iran.

For Iran, the law extends the Iran Sanctions Act for another five years, keeping key sanctions authorities against Tehran in place until 2031.

The legislation does not create a new sanctions regime for Iran, but prolongs existing powers that allow Washington to target foreign companies and individuals involved in certain dealings with Iran’s energy sector.

That includes businesses involved in buying, transporting, financing or insuring Iranian petroleum, as well as investment in some petroleum projects.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates in the Iran-US war.