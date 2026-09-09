US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran says it struck US base in Jordan, multiple missiles launched towards hostile US targets

US forces struck multiple Iranian oil tankers linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to further attempted missile attacks on a US Navy warship, a US official told Reuters Tuesday.
According to Al Jazeera, the US military said it has destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers following the IRGC's ballistic missile attacks on a US Navy warship. The monitoring group identified the vessels as Charminar, Kaviz, Horizon 1, Riesco and the cargo-empty National Iranian Tanker Company VLCC supertanker Derya.
Iran retaliates, strikes Jordan base
In response to the US attacks, the IRGC said it attacked a base in Jordan hosting US troops.
“The maintenance, preparation and deployment hangars for F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets, as well as fighter shelters, were hit,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.
They said they targeted US Navy destroyers DDG-119 and DDG-53 that were carrying ballistic missiles.
Early Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that multiple ballistic missiles had been launched from several cities across Iran toward what it described as hostile US targets.
The state-run Student News Network (SNN) cited local sources as reporting missile launches from Isfahan, Yazd, Khomein, Tabriz, Khorramabad and Shahrekord.
Iran's top military commander warned that any attack on the country’s tankers would trigger strikes on American bases across the region. After the tanker attacks, the IRGC Navy issued evacuation orders to tankers in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Iran said Tuesday that US forces struck an Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island and another tanker near the port city of Jask. Some reports also pointed to an attack on a third vessel near Kharg.
Marco Rubio reacts
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran was clearly behind at least some of the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing the Yemeni group as Tehran’s agents and proxies.
Rubio said Tuesday that Iran would lose oil tankers each time it tried to strike US naval vessels, defending Washington’s recent attacks on Iranian tankers.
“The back and forth is pretty straightforward, and that is that Iran continues to try to hit U.S. naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers,” Rubio told reporters.
“I think you’ll see that again today,” he added.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest on US-Iran war:
US forces destroyed five Iranian tankers carrying crude oil on Tuesday in response to two attempts to hit a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles in as many days, Central Command said.
The US military said Tuesday that the American ship, which it did not identify, wasn’t hit and is still patrolling regional waters. There were no US injuries, it said in a statement.
The destroyed Iranian ships belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Central Command said US forces told the crews to abandon ship before the tankers were “rendered inoperable,” the statement said, adding that it had destroyed three other crude oil carriers on Saturday, following another failed attempt to attack a US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer.
Iranian state media reported early Wednesday local time that multiple ballistic missiles had been launched from several cities across Iran toward what it described as hostile US targets.
The state-run Student News Network (SNN) cited local sources as reporting missile launches from Isfahan, Yazd, Khomein, Tabriz, Khorramabad and Shahrekord.
Iran struck US base in Jordan in retaliation to US striikes on Iranian tankers. Jordan said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 18 of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward its territory on Tuesday, with no casualties reported.
The two remaining missiles fell in areas away from population centers, Reuters reported.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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